Hailey Baldwin’s Slick Leather Leggings, Combat Boots and Hoodie Prove Power Dressing Can Still Be Cozy This Fall

Sleek leather leggings have quickly become a staple in Hailey Baldwin’s fall wardrobe, and her latest look shows that there are more than a few ways to wear the look — and even make it look cozy and powerful at the same time.

The model stepped out in New York City Friday to wearing slick leather trousers, which she paired with a pair of lug-soled combat boots, a navy hoodie and matching oversized menswear coat, a mask and sunglasses, all of which were brightened up with a zebra print pouch bag in hand.

Hailey Baldwin in New York City on Oct. 16. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The model stepped out in a $1,365 Lemaire Single-Breast Twill Overcoat, which is available for purchase on matchesfashion.com, and styled it with a black hoodie and matching skinny leather pants. She accessorized the elevated off-duty ensemble with a $2,950 Bottega Veneta The Pouch handbag in this trending zebra-print colorway. To finish off the look, the 23-year-old chose DMY By DMY’s Preston sunglasses in the black colorway, Jennifer Fisher Samira Huggie earrings, and a black face mask from Akings.

Here’s a close-up of the shoes. CREDIT: The Row/Matches Fashion

For footwear, she opted for a pair of The Row Zip-Front Ankle Boots. These shoes appeared on the runway for the American designer label’s Fall/Winter 2019 show. They are crafted from smooth leather with a zippered vamp in silver hardware and have a round toe with an on-trend platform rubber sole. The boots retail for $1,295 and are available for purchase on matchesfashion.com.

It appears that these fashion-favorite shoes are been one of her beloved boot styles for some time. In January Baldwin was spotted this same lugged sole silhouette and paired them with a leather trench, a black turtleneck, blue jeans, and another Bottega Veneta purse.

Hailey Baldwin in New York City on Oct. 15. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

This outfit sighting comes on the heels of several chic cold-weather looks from the street style icon. On Oct. 15, Baldwin was spotted in another eye-catching daytime look and wore a Vivienne Westwood recycled denim corset and trouser set from the British brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection with her go-to Nike Air Force 1s.

