×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hailey Baldwin’s Slick Leather Leggings, Combat Boots and Hoodie Prove Power Dressing Can Still Be Cozy This Fall

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Hailey Bieber is photographed leaving her new York City apartment to a businness meeting the day his husband Justin Bieber song Lonely came out todayPictured: Hailey BieberRef: SPL5193120 161020 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Sleek leather leggings have quickly become a staple in Hailey Baldwin’s fall wardrobe, and her latest look shows that there are more than a few ways to wear the look — and even make it look cozy and powerful at the same time.

The model stepped out in New York City Friday to wearing slick leather trousers, which she paired with a pair of lug-soled combat boots, a navy hoodie and matching oversized menswear coat, a mask and sunglasses, all of which were brightened up with a zebra print pouch bag in hand.

Hailey Bieber is photographed leaving her new York City apartment to a businness meeting the day his husband Justin Bieber song Lonely came out todayPictured: Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL5193120 161020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Hailey Baldwin in New York City on Oct. 16.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The model stepped out in a $1,365 Lemaire Single-Breast Twill Overcoat, which is available for purchase on matchesfashion.com, and styled it with a black hoodie and matching skinny leather pants. She accessorized the elevated off-duty ensemble with a $2,950 Bottega Veneta The Pouch handbag in this trending zebra-print colorway. To finish off the look, the 23-year-old chose DMY By DMY’s Preston sunglasses in the black colorway, Jennifer Fisher Samira Huggie earrings, and a black face mask from Akings.

Related

Hailey Baldwin Does Latex & Leather With a Luxe Autumnal Spin on Date Night

Hailey Baldwin Dresses Up Her Biker Shorts & Sweatshirt With Trending Jewelry & Sock-Style Adidas

Hailey Baldwin Dresses Up Her Crop Top & Mom Jeans With These Cult-Favorite Heels

The-Row-Boots
Here’s a close-up of the shoes.
CREDIT: The Row/Matches Fashion

Watch on FN

For footwear, she opted for a pair of The Row Zip-Front Ankle Boots. These shoes appeared on the runway for the American designer label’s Fall/Winter 2019 show. They are crafted from smooth leather with a zippered vamp in silver hardware and have a round toe with an on-trend platform rubber sole. The boots retail for $1,295 and are available for purchase on matchesfashion.com.

It appears that these fashion-favorite shoes are been one of her beloved boot styles for some time. In January Baldwin was spotted this same lugged sole silhouette and paired them with a leather trench, a black turtleneck, blue jeans, and another Bottega Veneta purse.

Hailey and her puppy go for a stroll in Brooklyn NYC.Pictured: Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5193070 151020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Hailey Baldwin in New York City on Oct. 15.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

This outfit sighting comes on the heels of several chic cold-weather looks from the street style icon. On Oct. 15, Baldwin was spotted in another eye-catching daytime look and wore a Vivienne Westwood recycled denim corset and trouser set from the British brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection with her go-to Nike Air Force 1s.

To try out the chunky platform boot trend this season, shop these similar boot styles below.

Dr.-Martens-Sinclair-Boots

To Buy: Dr. Martens Sinclair Zip Boots, $200.

Sam-Edelman-Jalissa-Boot

To Buy: Sam Edelman Jalissa Boot, $126.

Aldo-Reilly-Boots

To Buy: Aldo Reilly Lug Sole Boots, $140.

Click through this gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s and other stars’ designer shoe style moments. 

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad