Hailey Baldwin Stuns in Levi’s SecondHand Campaign Wearing These Buzzy Yeezy Square-ToeSandals

As part of Levi’s Secondhand sustainability-driven initiative, Hailey Baldwin and her stylist, Maeve Reilly partnered with the denim juggernaut to encourage customers to shop vintage sites. The duo shared how to recycle the same pair of jeans for ten outfits to show their versatility and how to embody the street style star’s effortlessly chic aesthetic. To promote the campaign, the “Drop The Mic” host dressed for the occasion in the Levi’s SecondHand Loose Fit jeans.

She styled the relaxed fit pants with the Zisa Bra top in the black colorway from Are You Ami. It retails for $250 and still is available for purchase in limited sizes on areyouami.com. Over the top, the model opted for her beloved leather jacket from Sam Miro VIntage. Baldwin accessorized her signature edgy outfit with her go-to necklaces from Anita Ko Jewelry and Fallon Jewelry.

Here’s a closer look at the Yeezy Minimal Sandal. CREDIT: Heroine.com

For footwear, the 24-year-old finished off the look with a pair of the Yeezy Minimalist Open Toe Sandals in the black colorway from Kanye West’s Season 6 collection. They feature a 4.5-inch flat heel design with thin two-strap detailing across the front and a trendy square toe. For a comparable designer look, Bottega Veneta’s Stretch Sandals in the black colorway offer a similar aesthetic. They have a 3.5-inch heel with a thin strap detailing throughout the front, an ankle strap, and the label’s signature square toe. These shoes retail for $890 and can be purchased on bottegaveneta.com.

Some of Baldwin’s other favorite dressy footwear styles are from luxury brands, including Saint Laurent and Jimmy Choo. The style icon is known for her ultra-cool casual shoe choices and often is spotted in her go-to Nike Air Force 1s, SB Dunk sneakers and boots from Bottega Veneta and The Row.

To embrace the model’s elevated look, shop these similar trendy sandal styles below.

