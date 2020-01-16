Hailey Baldwin Models Beyonce’s Ivy Park Collection Including Neon-Dipped Nite Jogger Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin got her hands on Beyonce’s full Adidas x Ivy Park collection this week, and she didn’t waste any time wearing it out and about.
The 23-year-old supermodel stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday clad in a maroon and solar orange look from the collection, which she teamed with a long-sleeve Kanye West “Wyoming” T-shirt.
Baldwin wore a sports bra, biker shorts and track pants all from the collection. On her feet, she sported a pair of Adidas Nite Jogger sneakers.
The “Drop the Mic” co-host accessorized with Celine sunglasses and gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.
Beyonce was announced as an Adidas brand ambassador in April, and her first Adidas x Ivy Park range is expected to drop on Jan. 18; fans can sign up on the Adidas site for updates.
In April, an Adidas exec told FN the brand expects its Beyonce partnership to be as successful as other high-profile collaborations, including ones with Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.
“It’s nice to have someone from a female lens to push the brand in that space,” the executive told FN. “I know she has two big ambitions — one is more on the philanthropic side of things; we’ve pushed a lot into the world of girls in sports, and she aligns with that. I think that’s one of the reasons she was attracted to our brand.”
Baldwin wasn’t the only star to receive the Adidas x Ivy Park range. Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and Yara Shahidi have all also been gifted with full clothing racks of Adidas x Ivy Park product.
