Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Sparkles in Saint Laurent Minidress + More Stars at InStyle’s Golden Globes 2020 After-Party

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Saoirse Ronan
Rachel Brosnahan
View Gallery 103 Images

After the party comes the after party, and the stars came out in full force for the 2020 InStyle Golden Globes after party in Los Angeles last night.

Among the best dressed of the night was Hailey Baldwin. The model sported a head-to-toe Saint Laurent look, with a sparkling spring ’20 minidress and pointed-toe pumps.

Hailey Bieber, hailey baldwin, minidress, black dress, pumps, red carpet, ysl, saint laurent, InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020Wearing Saint Laurent same outfit as catwalk model *10421944beHailey BieberInStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020Wearing Saint Laurent same outfit as catwalk model *10421944be
Hailey Baldwin in Saint Laurent.
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Hailey Baldwin, golden globes after party, red carpet, Saint Laurent.
A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Saint Laurent pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Baldwin’s shoes feature a 4.3-inch stiletto heel, a leather upper and an adjustable ankle strap. They are available to shop on YSL.com for $995.

YSL 7 pumps, saint laurent
YSL 7 pumps.
CREDIT: YSL
Buy: Saint Laurent 7 Pumps $995
Buy it

While Baldwin opted for all black, Ariel Winter went for a decidedly brighter color palette in an on-trend shade: neon green. The “Modern Family” star teamed a custom Effie Kats gown with see-through, pointed-toe pumps, perfect for showing off her dusty rose pedicure.

Ariel Winter, effie kats, neon green gown, legs, see-through heels, clear pumps, InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Ariel Winter in an Effie Kats gown and clear heels.
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Ariel Winter, toes, pedicure, effie kats, neon green gown, legs, see-through heels, clear pumps, InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
A close-up look at Ariel Winter’s see-through heels.
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jessica Alba sparkled in a dark gray J Mendel spring ’20 gown. The Honest Company founder completed the look with Jimmy Choo Romy pumps ($650 from Net-a-Porter.com) and Jimmy Choo’s Bon Bon bag ($950 from Farfetch.com).

Jessica Alba, j mendel dress, jimmy choo romy, InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020Wearing J Mendel
Jessica Alba in a J Mendel dress and Jimmy Choo Romy pumps.
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Jessica Alba, j mendel dress, jimmy choo romy, InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020Wearing J Mendel
A close-up look at Jessica Alba’s Jimmy Choo heels.
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan was also clad in Jimmy Choo, choosing the label’s Kaylee sandals. The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress paired the heels with a sparkling pink Michael Kors midi dress.

Rachel Brosnahan, jimmy choo sandals, red capret, michael kors, pink dress, celebrity style, InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Rachel Brosnahan in a Michael Kors dress and Jimmy Choo sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Rachel Brosnahan, pedicure, ankle strap heels, jimmy choo sandals, red capret, michael kors, pink dress, celebrity style, InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
A closer look at Rachel Brosnahan’s Jimmy Choo sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nina Dobrev was yet another star to pick Jimmy Choo shoes for the after party. The “Vampire Diaries” alum teamed a Dior gown with strappy Jimmy Choo Minny sandals.

Nina Dobrev, dior dress, gown, jimmy choo sandals, celebrity style, InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020Wearing Dior
Nina Dobrev in Dior and Jimmy Choo sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev, dior dress, gown, jimmy choo sandals, celebrity style, InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020Wearing Dior, sandals, shoe detail
A closer look at Nina Dobrev’s Jimmy Choo sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities on the red carpet at the InStyle Golden Globes after party.

Want more?

Beyoncé Shines in Gold Mesh Sleeves & Over 300 Carats of Diamonds at Golden Globes 2020

Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

J-Lo Arrives in a Dramatic Valentino Gown at the Golden Globes

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad