×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hailey Baldwin Wears Her All-Black Gym Uniform With Her Go-To Adidas Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber showing her tone legs after workout. 09 Oct 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber showing her tone legs after workout. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706642_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: MEGA

For a Friday gym session, Hailey Baldwin opted for a monochromatic, ’90s-inspired athleisure outfit. She wore an oversized, graphic-printed black sweatshirt with coordinating biker shorts and a black face mask.

EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber showing her tone legs after workout. 09 Oct 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber showing her tone legs after workout. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706642_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: MEGA

The model paired the all-black look with her Adidas Ultraboost x All Terrain in the Carbon Black colorway. These sneakers feature a sock-like silhouette with a water-repellent collar made from a Primeknit material and a white Boost midsole and rubber outer sole. They can still be found on the resale market for $125 and are available for purchase at StadiumGoods.com.

EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber showing her tone legs after workout. 09 Oct 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber showing her tone legs after workout. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706642_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here’s a closer look at the shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA
The “Drop The Mic” host recently styled these Adidas sneakers with another all-black workout look. She wore them with a Joah Brown Slouchy Crop Pullover sweatshirt and the now sold-out Koral Shinto High Rise Infinity Shorts.

Earlier this week, for a more minimalist version of her gym uniform, she chose a pair of unreleased Adidas Yeezy sneakers in a ‘Teal Blue’ colorway to style with a solid-colored black sports bra, biker shorts, and a matching Evolvetogether mask with a grey sweater to finish the loo. These sneakers feature a black neoprene collar, a reflective heel counter, blue side detailing, and bungee cord laces. They will retail for $250 upon their release on Addias.com/Yeezy and will be also available for purchase on Yeezy Supply and at select retailers.

Watch on FN

Some of the 23-year-old’s other favorite sneakers include her go-to Nike Air Force 1s and Adidas Ozweego sneakers.

To emulate the model’s athleisure look, shop similar shoe options below.

Adidas-Swift-Sneaker
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker, $85.

Adidas-Adizero-Sneaker
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Adizero Sneaker, $70.

Aldo-Lace-Up-Sneaker
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Aldo Lace-Up Sneaker, $63.

Click through this gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s cool sneaker style

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad