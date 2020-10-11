Hailey Baldwin Wears Her All-Black Gym Uniform With Her Go-To Adidas Sneakers

For a Friday gym session, Hailey Baldwin opted for a monochromatic, ’90s-inspired athleisure outfit. She wore an oversized, graphic-printed black sweatshirt with coordinating biker shorts and a black face mask.

The model paired the all-black look with her Adidas Ultraboost x All Terrain in the Carbon Black colorway. These sneakers feature a sock-like silhouette with a water-repellent collar made from a Primeknit material and a white Boost midsole and rubber outer sole. They can still be found on the resale market for $125 and are available for purchase at StadiumGoods.com.

Here’s a closer look at the shoes. CREDIT: MEGA The “Drop The Mic” host recently styled these Adidas sneakers with another all-black workout look. She wore them with a Joah Brown Slouchy Crop Pullover sweatshirt and the now sold-out Koral Shinto High Rise Infinity Shorts.

Earlier this week, for a more minimalist version of her gym uniform, she chose a pair of unreleased Adidas Yeezy sneakers in a ‘Teal Blue’ colorway to style with a solid-colored black sports bra, biker shorts, and a matching Evolvetogether mask with a grey sweater to finish the loo. These sneakers feature a black neoprene collar, a reflective heel counter, blue side detailing, and bungee cord laces. They will retail for $250 upon their release on Addias.com/Yeezy and will be also available for purchase on Yeezy Supply and at select retailers.

Some of the 23-year-old’s other favorite sneakers include her go-to Nike Air Force 1s and Adidas Ozweego sneakers.

To emulate the model’s athleisure look, shop similar shoe options below.

To Buy: Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker, $85.

To Buy: Adidas Adizero Sneaker, $70.

To Buy: Aldo Lace-Up Sneaker, $63.

