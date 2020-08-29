Hailey Baldwin Styles Fall-Ready Workout Gear & Adidas Sneakers

While getting a post-workout juice, Hailey Baldwin stepped out in this elevated workout look that will make you want to start wearing your favorite fall pieces. The model opted for a cropped black sweater with long sleeves and a ribbed waffle-knit texture. She styled it with what appears to be a black sports bra underneath and a pair of shiny black bike shorts with white stripe and panel detail on the thigh.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA To finish off the look, the ‘Drop The Mic’ star wore a pair of Adidas sneakers that appear to be a model from the Ronnie Fieg x Tubular Doom line. They feature a grey knit-mesh upper with a front lace-up detail, sock-like shaft, and a white rubber sole. A similar pair retails for around $503 and is available on Farfetch.com.

With this edgy and casual ensemble, The American Meme star once again proves that she has great sneaker style. Along with this sighting, the media personality frequently opts for a handful of her favorite go-to Nike selections. We saw her affinity for the brand when Baldwin wore the coveted Nike Dunk Low sneakers in the coveted ‘Brazil’ colorway this week in an Instagram post paired with a yellow bikini.

As coronavirus restriction ease and establishments slowly start to reopen, the 23-year-old also has shown off some more formal footwear choices. This week, she stepped out in these statement Bottega Veneta Tire Boots with a chunky florescent sole. She also wore these black scrunch-heel Ava Mules from Wandler while out to dinner with her husband, Justin Bieber.

To embrace this edgy-casual footwear trend, try out these similar sneaker styles to transition your summer wardrobe.

