Hailey Baldwin Is the Epitome of ’90s Style in a Crop Top, Mom Jeans + White Dr. Martens

Hailey Baldwin is going back to the ’90s with her latest look from her Levi’s campaign.

The model, who stars in the brand’s spring ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith, posed in a tie-front cropped white T-shirt with a set of raw-hem $168 mom jeans from the new collection.

She continued the ’90s-style ensemble with a pair of all-white lace-up boots from Dr. Martens; the grungy, chunky 1460 Pascal silhouette includes a 1-inch heel and a slight platform lift, retailing for $150 at Nordstrom.com.

Trends from the ’90s experienced a major revitalization across the past few seasons. Loose jeans and retro patterns, square-toe shoes and thong-toe sandals exploded across the footwear scene thanks to brands like Bottega Veneta and Yeezy.

In addition to her vintage-inspired ensemble, Baldwin also modeled a Canadian tuxedo and sneaker look for the campaign. Her look teamed a $198 denim jacket and wide-leg mom jeans set, available for $98 on the brand’s website, with her favorite all-white Nike Air Force 1s. Compared to her higher price tag shoes from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the sneakers are one of Baldwin’s most affordable picks; they retail for just $90 at Nike.com.

Hailey Baldwin for Levi’s. CREDIT: Courtesy of Florido Basallo/Instagram

On top of her campaign for Levi’s, Hailey Baldwin joined forces with Ugg back in 2016 as she starred in the brand’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16. She also appeared in ads for Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

