Gwyneth Paltrow Works Out In a Sports Bra, Leggings and the Chunkiest Sneakers

Gwyneth Paltrow and her lookalike daughter laced up in matching outfits for an at-home workout together.

The “Iron Man” actress opted for a monochromatic black scoop-neck sports bra and cropped leggings look today while her daughter Apple Martin, 16, teamed a gray sports bra with plum purple leggings.

Both mom and daughter selected sweat-ready sneakers from celebrity-favorited brand Hoka One One.

Paltrow laced up in chunky-sole sneakers from Hoka One One for the workout. Her pair resembles the brand’s popular Clifton silhouette, made to tackle road running, featuring a moderate heel bevel, a full-compression midsole and reinforced eye-stays.

A similar iteration of the model, the Clifton 6, sells for $130 at retailers like Urban Outfitters and on the brand’s own website, available in multiple colorways

Hoka One One Clifton 6. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka One One has become a go-to sneaker brand among stars for workout-ready footwear. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted in styles from the athletic brand. Known for its recognizable oversize soles and state-of-the-art carbon-plate technology, the brand has shown exponential growth since its acquisition in 2013 by Deckers Brands (also the parent company of Ugg, Sanuk and Teva).

The Goop founder frequents pairs from the brand and broke them out for a walk with her husband Brad Falchuk in Los Angeles in June. She wore a matching cargo-style sweatsuit set with pocketed sleeves and pocketed joggers. The grey-green combination resembles pieces from brand Monrow, whose cargo pants retail for $153, while their coordinating sweatshirt is available for $137 at Bloomingdales.com.

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow venture out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 12. CREDIT: ENEWS/MEGA

Aside from her go-to Hoka sneakers, Paltrow also has a longstanding appreciation for designer duds. Her red carpet looks over the years have included pieces from Ralph & Russo, Fendi, Bottega Veneta and Adam Lippes, among others.

