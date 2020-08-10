Gwyneth Paltrow Poses With Her Daughter & Mother for New Goop Summer Dress Launch

Gwyneth Paltrow posed with her mom Blythe Danner and her daughter Apple Martin in a heartwarming family photo shoot for her new G. Label summer collection.

Tanner wore a bright pink dropped-waist shirtdress while Paltrow modeled the black and white polka dotted crop top and skirt ensemble. Martin, 16, wore her mom’s designer Zera strapless tiered dress. The trio linked arms in a photo shared on Instagram today.

They went barefoot except for Tanner, who wore strappy pink flat sandals to match her dress. She also layered a long beige skirt underneath her dress to give the outfit a charming folk-look.

The dresses are just the newest additions to G. Label’s line of luxurious wardrobe essentials. Each month, G. Label launches a new collection of pieces that are “inspired by pieces GP has worn, loved, and never been able to replace.” All of the classic closet staples are made in Italy and the U.S.A. from fine materials.

Alongside the pieces featured in Paltrow’s Instagram, G. Label also launched a daisy-yellow round-sleeved drawstring dress, a strappy strawberry red sundress, a puff-sleeve keyhole-back dress and a rounded-sleeve mid-length dress.

Watch on FN

G. Label is part of the Goop store, which Paltrow founded back in 2008 originally as a homespun weekly newsletter. Since then, the company has grown introducing beauty products, fashion retail and wellness products.

Recently, Paltrow and Martin have been doing at-home workouts together twinning in Hoka One One sneakers.

The A-list actress frequently wears her pair of Hoka One One’s going on walks in Los Angeles with her husband Brad Falchuck. Hoka One One has become a go-to sneaker brand among stars for workout-ready footwear. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted in styles from the athletic brand. Known for its recognizable oversize soles and state-of-the-art carbon-plate technology, the brand has shown exponential growth since its acquisition in 2013 by Deckers Brands (also the parent company of Ugg, Sanuk and Teva).

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow venture out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 12. CREDIT: ENEWS/MEGA

Aside from her go-to Hoka sneakers, Paltrow also has a longstanding appreciation for designer duds. Her red carpet looks over the years have included pieces from Ralph & Russo, Fendi, Bottega Veneta and Adam Lippes, among others.

See more photos of celebrities wearing Hoka One One sneakers.