Gwyneth Paltrow’s Breezy Social-Distancing Style Includes an LBD & These Celeb-Favorite Sneakers

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Gwyneth Paltrow took a break from self-quarantining this weekend to go with husband Brad Falchuk to their local farmers’ market.

The Goop founder sported an all-black ensemble, choosing an easy black tank dress and chunky sneakers. She wore a mask and gloves as a safety precaution amid the current public health crisis.

On her feet, Paltrow appeared to be wearing Hoka One One trainers. The Clifton 6 comes in a similar colorway. The shoe features an engineered-knit upper and gravity-defying sole. The Clifton 6 sells on Nordstrom.com for $130.

Hoka One One Clifton 6. CREDIT: Nordstrom

In an Instagram post showing off her ensemble, Paltrow urged fans to follow the instructions of public health officials and practice social distancing.

“We must take this seriously and shelter in place,” she wrote. “I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel throughout our country everyday, and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through [this] and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before.”

Related Hoka One One's New Trail Runner Is Meant to Make You Feel Like You Can Fly Hoka One One Ventures Into Apparel With Sustainable Performance and Lifestyle Options Reese Witherspoon's Understated Running Look Features Cropped Leggings & These Celeb-Favorite Sneakers

Hoka One One has become a celebrity favorite brand, with fans that include Reese Witherspoon, Emily Ratajkowski and even Pippa Middleton. Paltrow herself can more often be seen in high heels than sneakers, particularly for red carpets and other appearances. Favorite brands of the Oscar winner include Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

If the Clifton 6 isn’t available in your chosen size or color combination, no worries. We’ve rounded up some other options below to help you achieve a similar look.

To Buy: Brooks Glycerin 18, $130 to $265.

To Buy: https://www.dsw.com/en/us/product/adidas-edge-lux-3-lightweight-running-shoe---womens/467692?" ; rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >Adidas Edge 3 Lux, $85. CREDIT: DSW

Want more?

Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Goop Controversies, Being a Celebrity-Entrepreneur and Vaginas

Gwyneth Paltrow Hits the Hamptons in Snake Print Sandals From This Hot Emerging Brand