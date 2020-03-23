Gwyneth Paltrow’s Breezy Social-Distancing Style Includes an LBD & These Celeb-Favorite Sneakers

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Gwyneth Paltrow took a break from self-quarantining this weekend to go with husband Brad Falchuk to their local farmers’ market.
The Goop founder sported an all-black ensemble, choosing an easy black tank dress and chunky sneakers. She wore a mask and gloves as a safety precaution amid the current public health crisis.
View this post on Instagram
@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity. Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place. It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love. I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before ❤️
On her feet, Paltrow appeared to be wearing Hoka One One trainers. The Clifton 6 comes in a similar colorway. The shoe features an engineered-knit upper and gravity-defying sole. The Clifton 6 sells on Nordstrom.com for $130.
In an Instagram post showing off her ensemble, Paltrow urged fans to follow the instructions of public health officials and practice social distancing.
“We must take this seriously and shelter in place,” she wrote. “I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel throughout our country everyday, and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through [this] and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before.”
Hoka One One has become a celebrity favorite brand, with fans that include Reese Witherspoon, Emily Ratajkowski and even Pippa Middleton. Paltrow herself can more often be seen in high heels than sneakers, particularly for red carpets and other appearances. Favorite brands of the Oscar winner include Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.
If the Clifton 6 isn't available in your chosen size or color combination, no worries.
