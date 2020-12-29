Gwyneth Paltrow’s Outfit Elevates the Little Black Dress With Statement Gucci Checkered Flats

Ahead of this year’s at-home New Year’s Eve celebrations, Gwyneth Paltrow proved that a bold shoe can transform the simplest outfit into an occasion-ready ensemble.

On Dec. 28, the Goop founder shared her go-to look to commence 2021 and styled the Hoffman Midlength A-Line Sweater Dress from her in-house G. Label collection with chic Gucci flats that added a pop of color. The ballerina-inspired number gave an elegant alternative to a cocktail-style little black dress. It featured an Italian-crafted wool and silk construction with thin spaghetti straps, scoop front and back necklines and darted details throughout the bodice that extend onto the shin-length skirt. This cold-weather version of the closet essential retails for $795 and is available for purchase on goop.com.

The “Iron Man” alumna accessorized the minimalist outfit with a black handbag that featured gold hardware detailing along the front.

Here’s a closer look at the Gucci Checkered Ballet Flats. CREDIT: Farfetch

For footwear, the actress polished off her look with a pair of the Gucci Check Ballet flats in a rich red colorway. These eye-catching shoes feature a red and black tartan wool construction with a silver chain strap across the middle of the foot and gold horse-bit hardware on the front, complete with a pointed toe and a .2-inch heel. Alongside their two-tone metal detailing, these flats offer a flexible heel that can be worn folded up or down. These versatile designer shoes retail for $890 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow venture out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 12. CREDIT: ENEWS/MEGA

Some of the “A Perfect Murder” star’s other favorite footwear designers include Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, and Saint Laurent. For her more casual looks, Paltrow often selects her beloved Alexander McQueen oversized sneakers or metallic Birkenstock sandals. When going for a workout, the Hoka One One Clifton 6 sneakers in the black colorway have long been her go-to shoes.

Embrace the patterned shoe aesthetic and shop these similar tartan styles below.

To Buy: Rothy’s Plaid Mary Janes, $165.

To Buy: Veronica Beard Alire Plaid Loafers, $245 (from $350).

To Buy: Aerosoles Outrun Ballet Flats, $61.

