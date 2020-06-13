Gwyneth Paltrow Ventures Out in a Cargo-Style Sweatsuit & Celeb-Favorite Sneakers

Gwyneth Paltrow ventured out for a walk with husband Brad Falchuk yesterday in the comfiest outfit.

Spotted on a stroll around Los Angeles in a protective face mask, the Goop founder wore a matching cargo-style sweatsuit set with pocketed sleeves and pocketed joggers. The grey-green combination resembles pieces from brand Monrow, whose cargo pants retail for $153, while their coordinating sweatshirt is available for $137 at Bloomingdales.com.

Falchuk, too, opted for joggers, which he paired with a plain white T-shirt and a blue kerchief that he used as a face covering.

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow venture out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 12. CREDIT: ENEWS/MEGA

A closer view of the married couple’s sneakers. CREDIT: ENEWS/MEGA

The married couple also matched in their footwear color of choice. While Falchuk chose an all-black pair of Asics sneakers for the walk, Paltrow laced up in chunky-sole sneakers from Hoka One One. The brand’s popular Clifton silhouette is made to tackle road running, featuring a moderate heel bevel, a full-compression midsole and reinforced eye-stays.

The newest iteration of the model, the Clifton 6, sells for $130 at retailers like Urban Outfitters and on the brand’s own website, available in multiple colorways.

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow venture out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 12. CREDIT: ENEWS/MEGA

A closer look at the married couple’s sneakers. CREDIT: ENEWS/MEGA

Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka One One has become a go-to sneaker brand among stars for workout-ready footwear. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted in styles from the athletic brand. Known for its recognizable oversize soles and state-of-the-art carbon-plate technology, the brand has shown exponential growth since its acquisition in 2013 by Deckers Brands (also the parent company of Ugg, Sanuk and Teva).

Hoka One One Clifton 6. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Aside from her go-to Hoka sneakers, Paltrow also has a longstanding appreciation for designer duds. Her red carpet looks over the years have included pieces from Ralph & Russo, Fendi, Bottega Veneta and Adam Lippes, among others.

