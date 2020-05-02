Gwen Stefani’s Thong Sandals Are the Perfect At-Home Shoe to Celebrate Her No. 1 Single

It’s official: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s duet — and Stefani’s first-ever country song — “Nobody But You” is the No. 1 song on Billboard Country Airplay charts.

The couple celebrated their achievements with a small at-home get-together as well as a group video call last night. Taking to her Instagram Stories to share all the excitement, Stefani posted a look at herself and Shelton toasting to their friends and family.

Shelton channeled his country stardom in a trucker hat, beachy short sleeve top, jeans and $60 mixed leather Crocs. Stefani, on the other hand, brought a touch of her rocker roots in a graphic sweatshirt with a flannel shirt wrapped around her painted jeans. She rounded out the ensemble with an easy at-home shoe of thong-toe sandals.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrate their chart-topping song. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The classic black flip flop falls in line with thong sandal trends that are exploding across the celebrity style scene. Across the past few seasons, the silhouette experienced a revitalization, seen on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes. The growth of the silhouette falls in line with ’90s shoe trend revivals, helped along by high-end labels like Bottega Veneta and Off-White.

Kim (L) and Kourtney Kardashian step out in matching thong-toe see-through Yeezy sandals in Miami, Dec. 3, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Garner wears thong sandals and mom jeans in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

