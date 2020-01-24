Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gwen Stefani Appears Coated in Tattoos in This Sheer Dress With Thigh-High Boots

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
gwen-stefani-tattoo-dress-pre-grammys
Gwen Stefani’s Top 20 Style Moments
1998
Gwen Stefani’s Top 20 Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top 20 Style Moments
View Gallery 21 Images

The Grammy Awards excitement kicked off last night with Warner Music’s Pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani, a Grammy winner herself, attended the event in a sheer mini dress that gave the illusion she was coated in tattoos ranging from flowers and fish to the words “Who Has Forever Anyway” across her chest. She carried Jimmy Choo’s $2,795 Clemmie clutch to top off the look.

gwen stefani, black boots, tattoo dress, dress, pre grammys, warner music, grammy awards
Gwen Stefani arrives at Warner Music’s Pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles, Jan. 23.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
gwen stefani, black boots, tattoo dress, dress, pre grammys, warner music, grammy awards
A closer view of Gwen Stefani’s thigh-high boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The songstress made sure to include one of her favorite styling hacks: fishnet tights; her white pair provides a thin covering of the legs and adds a more bold vibe to the already bold ensemble. Over her fishnets, Stefani chose shiny black thigh-high latex boots with a 5-inch heel and a pointed toe; the Femme LA boots are made from vegan leather and retail for just $199.

Femme LA T11 Over-the-Knee Boot
Femme LA T11 Over-the-Knee Boot.
CREDIT: Femme LA

Joining the “Hollaback Girl” singer at the event was her beau, country star Blake Shelton; the duo is set to perform their new duet, “Nobody But You” at Sunday’s Grammy Awards show. He kept it cool in an untucked dress shirt under a navy blazer with a pair of classic jeans.

gwen stefani, black boots, tattoo dress, dress, pre grammys, warner music, grammy awards, blake shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani arrive at Warner Music’s Pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles, Jan. 23.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
gwen stefani, black boots, tattoo dress, dress, pre grammys, warner music, grammy awards, blake shelton
A closer look at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shelton too went with boots for the event, wearing a western-style croc-embossed brown leather pair with a stacked heel.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see more of Gwen Stefani’s best looks.

Want more?

Gwen Stefani Wears Glittery Gucci Slip-On Sneakers to Her Son’s Football Game

Gwen Stefani Performs in 3 Different Sky-High Boots at Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Gwen Stefani Is the People’s ‘Fashion Icon’ With Fishnets + Thigh-High Boots on the Red Carpet

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad