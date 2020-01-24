Gwen Stefani Appears Coated in Tattoos in This Sheer Dress With Thigh-High Boots

The Grammy Awards excitement kicked off last night with Warner Music’s Pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani, a Grammy winner herself, attended the event in a sheer mini dress that gave the illusion she was coated in tattoos ranging from flowers and fish to the words “Who Has Forever Anyway” across her chest. She carried Jimmy Choo’s $2,795 Clemmie clutch to top off the look.

Gwen Stefani arrives at Warner Music’s Pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles, Jan. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Gwen Stefani’s thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The songstress made sure to include one of her favorite styling hacks: fishnet tights; her white pair provides a thin covering of the legs and adds a more bold vibe to the already bold ensemble. Over her fishnets, Stefani chose shiny black thigh-high latex boots with a 5-inch heel and a pointed toe; the Femme LA boots are made from vegan leather and retail for just $199.

Femme LA T11 Over-the-Knee Boot. CREDIT: Femme LA

Joining the “Hollaback Girl” singer at the event was her beau, country star Blake Shelton; the duo is set to perform their new duet, “Nobody But You” at Sunday’s Grammy Awards show. He kept it cool in an untucked dress shirt under a navy blazer with a pair of classic jeans.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani arrive at Warner Music’s Pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles, Jan. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shelton too went with boots for the event, wearing a western-style croc-embossed brown leather pair with a stacked heel.

