Gwen Stefani Makes Bermuda Shorts Cool Again in Thigh-High Boots

Gwen Stefani is helping bring back one of the most disputed trends of the 1990s and 2000s with an added wow factor.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer joined her costars from “The Voice” for a new take on Bob Marley’s “One Love” to tease the series premiere coming up on Oct. 19. For the video, Stefani joined Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson as they sang the classic song with their own musical twists.

As for Stefani herself, the former No Doubt songstress went back to her roots for the video, performing in an oversize denim jacket layered over a white tank and tie-waist Bermuda denim shorts; while Bermuda shorts may be making a comeback amongst vintage-inspired trends, the style was one a controversial pick amongst celebrity style due to its unconventional length and hard-to-pull-off appeal.

For Stefani, she styled the jeans shorts in an even more standout way thanks to her nude suede thigh-high boots.

As for Gwen Stefani herself, the singer’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of edge. The thigh-high boots today fall perfectly in line with her go-to footwear as she has been spotted in pairs from Giuseppe Zanotti and Casadei over the years.

Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Hollaback Girl” songstress knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Vans and more when it comes to footwear. She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections.

If you find your love for Bermuda shorts blossoming, style them for fall just like Gwen Stefani with these thigh-high boots.

