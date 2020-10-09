Gwen Stefani Gets Edgy in Cheetah Shorts, Fishnets & $5,040 Skull-Heeled Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani channeled her signature “No Doubt” style in an ultra-edgy look for a Californian photo shoot this week.

The musician posed for cameras on Wednesday in a bold look that teamed a semi-sheer tank with shredded cheetah-print shorts and a fringe army-green jacket; in classic Stefani fashion, she made sure the outfit included a pair of her beloved fishnet tights.

Gwen Stefani poses for a photo shoot in Los Angeles, Oct. 7. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

A closer look at Gwen Stefani’s cowboy boots. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

While her look itself was bold on its own, it was the “Hollaback Girl” songstress’ footwear that truly stole the show. The Western-inspired boots featured every sort of standout accent a shoe could have, from sharp studs and rhinestones to draped fringe and even a skull-accented heel.

Footwear fans will know that a skeletal stiletto is a signature sign of a Philipp Plein design. The brand’s Embellished Cowboy boots come set atop an impressive 5-inch lift finished off with a sharp pointed-toe and patent leather uppers. All in all, the wow-worthy style retails for a steep price of $5,040 at Farfetch.com.

Philipp Plein Embellished Cowboy boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

As for Gwen Stefani herself, the singer’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of edge. The embellished boots this week fall perfectly in line with her go-to footwear as she has been spotted in pairs from Giuseppe Zanotti and Casadei over the years.

Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Vans and more when it comes to footwear. She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Her career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

While Gwen Stefani’s boots may have a pricey retail limit, you can still achieve her edgy style for less with these stylish alternatives.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Pixillez 4 Boots, $77 (was $110).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Senimda Boots, $169.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Tirzah Boots, $129.

