Gwen Stefani Styles Her Windbreaker With Fishnet Tights + Fierce Thigh-High Boots on ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani is reviving the pantless trend.

The 50-year-old styled her windbreaker as a dress yesterday for a performance on “The Voice” season finale alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton. (Both Stefani and Shelton serve as coaches on “The Voice” and taped a performance for the show from quarantine at their home.) The jacket was from Farm Rio and is no longer available for purchase.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer teamed her windbreaker with her signature fishnet tights, which fans believe to be from Capezio. For footwear, the No Doubt alum selected Unravel Project’s Elephant Boots in a blue colorway. The boots, which are not currently in stock online, are made from lightweight woven nylon with bungee string fastenings, a pointed toe and a structural stiletto heel.

Stefani completed her look with Philip Rickard bangles, layered necklaces (including one from Lana Jewelry) and a Hoorsenbuhs Phantom Clique ring. She wore a brown suedelike headband in her hair for a hippie-esque vibe.

Meanwhile, Shelton was clad in a dark button-down shirt with medium-wash jeans. The country star, 43, finished off the look with brown boots.

Known for her signature punk-rock look, Stefani has parlayed her fame into a fashion brand, L.A.M.B., which she launched in 2003. The A-lister’s shoe wardrobe includes a slew of glamorous styles such as Casadei thigh-high boots and soaring Christian Louboutin So Kate stilettos. For off-duty outings, the songstress is a fan of sneakers, owning pairs from Gucci and Vans.

Click through the gallery to see Gwen Stefani’s best street style looks through the years.