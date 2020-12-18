Gwen Stefani Gives the Leather Pants Tend a Festive Twist in Skull-Heeled Cowboy Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani is bringing the holiday spirit this week in the best way she knows how.

Taking to both TikTok and Instagram, the No Doubt alumna showed off her at-home Christmas decorations with a touch of her signature flair. Setting up tinsel and bows, Stefani decorate in a red blazer, classic white tee and unique two-tone leather pants as she played her holiday duet with fiancé Blake Shelton.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Stefani’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

When it came down to footwear, Stefani tapped one of her favorite designers to give the outfit a standout edgy finish. The Philipp Plein cowboy boots came coated in smooth white uppers contrasted with western-style overlays and star-studded detailing. Accented with hanging fringe, the style also features a signature skull-adorned metallic stiletto heel that measures almost 5 inches in height.

The style can still be found on Plein’s outlet site, discounted from $3,150 to $1,091.

Philipp Plein Paneled cowboy boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to Gwen Stefani’s shoes, her style can be oftentimes described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Philipp Plein, Vans, Paris Texas and more when it comes to footwear.

In addition to modeling designers to fit her own unmissable fashion sense, the “Sweet Escape” songstress also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

