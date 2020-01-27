Gwen Stefani Brings Futurist Elements to Grammys in D&G Minidress With Skintight Slouch Boots

Gwen Stefani wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress tonight in Los Angeles walking on the red carpet alongside Blake Shelton at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. The beige minidress had a strapless neckline with a champagne satin hem.
The entire body of the dress was embellished with shells that Shelton collected himself, he quipped during an interview with E! News. The adornments had an art-deco inspired, circular geometric pattern. The ensemble was styled with matching thigh-high boots on a stiletto heel.
She arrived with her partner and fellow artist, Shelton, who wore a contrasting all-black suit with matching dress shoes. The country singer showed his stylish prowess in the timeless look, letting Stefani’s statement outfit take center stage.
Stefani’s look featuring statement embellishments and light neutral hues was a theme that trended on the red carpet. Other celebrities, including Nikita Dragon in a pearl-embellished ensemble and Pia Mia in a silver fringed minidress, also embraced this trend.
While in a more toned-down color palette, this look is eerily similar to her ensemble for the Warner Music Pre-Grammys party this past Friday in Los Angeles. For this event, she also wore a tattoo-patterned, statement mini dress and a pair of black shiny thigh-high boots with a pointy toe and heel. For this Grammys season, Stefani is leaving a lasting impression and maybe even starting a new trend. all her own.
See more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards.