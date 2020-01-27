Gwen Stefani Brings Futurist Elements to Grammys in D&G Minidress With Skintight Slouch Boots

Gwen Stefani wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress tonight in Los Angeles walking on the red carpet alongside Blake Shelton at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. The beige minidress had a strapless neckline with a champagne satin hem.

The entire body of the dress was embellished with shells that Shelton collected himself, he quipped during an interview with E! News. The adornments had an art-deco inspired, circular geometric pattern. The ensemble was styled with matching thigh-high boots on a stiletto heel.

She arrived with her partner and fellow artist, Shelton, who wore a contrasting all-black suit with matching dress shoes. The country singer showed his stylish prowess in the timeless look, letting Stefani’s statement outfit take center stage.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Stefani’s look featuring statement embellishments and light neutral hues was a theme that trended on the red carpet. Other celebrities, including Nikita Dragon in a pearl-embellished ensemble and Pia Mia in a silver fringed minidress, also embraced this trend.

While in a more toned-down color palette, this look is eerily similar to her ensemble for the Warner Music Pre-Grammys party this past Friday in Los Angeles. For this event, she also wore a tattoo-patterned, statement mini dress and a pair of black shiny thigh-high boots with a pointy toe and heel. For this Grammys season, Stefani is leaving a lasting impression and maybe even starting a new trend. all her own.

