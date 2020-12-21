Gwen Stefani Channels Her Edgy Roots in a Gem-Coated Mini Skirt, Fishnets & the Sharpest Latex Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani channeled her No Doubt days for her Global Citizen Prize Awards performance this weekend.

Before she took the stage on Saturday to sing her new hit single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” Stefani teased an ensemble with a little help from her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. For the show, the musician modeled a leather mini skirt and matching overshirt set that came coated in mirrored rhinestones. The set comes from David Koma with similar skirts retailing for $1,820 and similar tops available for $1,170 at FWRD.

Stefani then accented the already bold look with a sleek leather bralette, her go-to fishnet tights and her favorite style of boots.

The thigh-high latex boots slid over the knee with a liquid-like finish and the sharpest pointed toe. Set atop a lifted block heel, the design came complete with added embellishments and fringed overlay.

Thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the daringly high shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Chrissy Teigen amongst other major stars.

Stefani herself modeled another embellished set of high-rise boots earlier in the month for her new single artwork. The No Doubt alumna layered attire from R13 and avant-garde accessories brand Object & Dawn in behind the scene snaps from her promotional photoshoot. The outfit layered a black lace bralette with a fringe coat and cutoff denim shorts, embellished with a custom harness, garter belt, fringe charms and a choker.

As for Gwen Stefani herself, the singer’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Philipp Plein, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Keep your legs warm this season in style thanks to these thigh-high boots inspired by Stefani’s look.

