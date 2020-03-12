Gwen Stefani Gives Country Style a Rock Star Twist in Fishnet Tights and Fringe Boots

Gwen Stefani’s latest look blends all the high points of her musical evolution, from her days in No Doubt to her new country chart-topping song.

Last night, Stefani shared a photo of herself and her beau, Blake Shelton, on stage singing their duet, “Nobody But You.” For the performance, the “Hollaback Girl” singer chose an ensemble that was equal parts rocker and Western with a printed jacket, denim cut-off shorts and her favorite fishnet tights.

She added a touch of country chic, accessorizing with a pair of camel suede, over-the-knee boots finished with a fringed hem and a stacked heel. Shelton, meanwhile, stayed on-brand in a button-up shirt, dark-wash jeans and crocodile cowboy boots.

Stefani is no stranger to fringe and fishnets. On Sunday, she shared another on-stage picture of herself dressed in a custom Daniel Diamond glittery, fringed denim jacket over black tights, embellished jean shorts and a pair of the sparkliest boots.

