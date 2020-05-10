Gwen Stefani Gives Western Boots a Rock ‘n’ Roll Twist With Fishnet Tights + Denim Shorts

Gwen Stefani’s latest look was a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll.

For a virtual Grand Ole Opry performance yesterday alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton, Stefani sported a wool check bomber jacket from Dsquared2, which she teamed with distressed denim shorts.

We've got a special sneak peek of @BlakeShelton and @GwenStefani on tonight's Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry Show! Watch the full clip here: https://t.co/t9DLAVvzhL and tune in tonight! pic.twitter.com/kMghfj8sby — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) May 9, 2020

For footwear, the “Hollaback Girl” singer added a pop of white, choosing an edgy version of cowgirl boots. The Philipp Plein booties featured long fringed detailing, studded stars and a pointed toe. The shoes got a rockstar finish courtesy of a soaring stiletto heel with a crystal skull on the back. While the booties are now sold out, they previously were sold on Farfetch.com with a price tag of $3,367.

Philipp Plein’s white Western boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Stefani completed her look with a punk-rock staple that has become a wardrobe signature of hers: fishnets. She was believed to be wearing tights from Capezio. Meanwhile, Shelton wore a button-down shirt and medium-wash jeans. On his feet, the country star wore brown boots with a lace-up front.

Stefani has sported the same Western boots before. While out and about in New York in September 2019 to promote “The Voice,” the No Doubt alum wore a head-to-toe Philipp Plein look, choosing a red plaid top and matching skirt. The A-lister completed the look with her signature red lip and fishnet tights.

Gwen Stefani in head-to-toe Philipp Plein in New York on Sept. 23, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to her shoe wardrobe, Stefani owns glamorous styles such as Casadei thigh-high boots and soaring Christian Louboutin stilettos. Additionally, the songstress is a fan of Vans sneakers.

Below, shop white Western boots that offer a similar look to Stefani’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Betsey Johnson Women’s Lunas Western Boot, $90 (was $129).

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Sam Edelman Iris, $90 (was $180).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Wylie Studded Western Bootie, $280.

