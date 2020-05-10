Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gwen Stefani Gives Western Boots a Rock ‘n’ Roll Twist With Fishnet Tights + Denim Shorts

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
gwen-stefani
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
View Gallery 30 Images

Gwen Stefani’s latest look was a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll.

For a virtual Grand Ole Opry performance yesterday alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton, Stefani sported a wool check bomber jacket from Dsquared2, which she teamed with distressed denim shorts.

For footwear, the “Hollaback Girl” singer added a pop of white, choosing an edgy version of cowgirl boots. The Philipp Plein booties featured long fringed detailing, studded stars and a pointed toe. The shoes got a rockstar finish courtesy of a soaring stiletto heel with a crystal skull on the back. While the booties are now sold out, they previously were sold on Farfetch.com with a price tag of $3,367.

Philipp Plein, white boots, stilettos, western boots
Philipp Plein’s white Western boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Related

Gwen Stefani's Thong Sandals Are the Perfect At-Home Shoe to Celebrate Her No. 1 Single

Bella Hadid Stars in a Vogue Italia Shoot Over FaceTime Wearing Staggering Gold Heels

Gwen Stefani Gives Camo a Fashionable Twist in Crocs With Blake Shelton for 'Quarantine Photoshoot'

Stefani completed her look with a punk-rock staple that has become a wardrobe signature of hers: fishnets. She was believed to be wearing tights from Capezio. Meanwhile, Shelton wore a button-down shirt and medium-wash jeans. On his feet, the country star wore brown boots with a lace-up front.

Stefani has sported the same Western boots before. While out and about in New York in September 2019 to promote “The Voice,” the No Doubt alum wore a head-to-toe Philipp Plein look, choosing a red plaid top and matching skirt. The A-lister completed the look with her signature red lip and fishnet tights.

Gwen Stefani, philipp plein, plaid skirt, red outfit, tartan shirt, fishnet tights, western boots, cowgirl boots, wears a plaid ensemble with a white cowboy boots while arrives back at her hotel in NYCPictured: Gwen StefaniRef: SPL5117637 230919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Gwen Stefani in head-to-toe Philipp Plein in New York on Sept. 23, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to her shoe wardrobe, Stefani owns glamorous styles such as Casadei thigh-high boots and soaring Christian Louboutin stilettos. Additionally, the songstress is a fan of Vans sneakers.

Below, shop white Western boots that offer a similar look to Stefani’s.

Betsey Johnson Women's Lunas Western Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Betsey Johnson Women’s Lunas Western Boot, $90 (was $129).

Sam Edelman Iris
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Sam Edelman Iris, $90 (was $180).

Jeffrey Campbell Wylie Studded Western Bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Wylie Studded Western Bootie, $280.

Click through the gallery to see Gwen Stefani’s best street style.

 

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad