Gwen Stefani Mixes Sweet & Edgy Style in a Feather Mini Dress, Fishnets & Latex Boots

When it comes to her on-set attire, Gwen Stefani goes all out.

Taking her judge’s seat once more on “The Voice” this week, the No Doubt alumna modeled a high-fashion design for the music competition’s latest episode. The ensemble, as shared on Instagram by Stefani last night, included a pink-feather coated mini dress with a voluminous skirt.

The singer then layered the design over-embellished nude fishnet tights as well as soft pink thigh-high boots; made from a sleek latex material, the boots came set atop a lifted heel and a pointed-toe front.

Fishnet tights are a surefire way to add a bit of flair and edge to an ensemble; the legwear silhouette is a favorite of Stefani herself as well as Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Cardi B among other stars.

Earlier in the week on set, Stefani opted for another standout mini dress, this time from designer Ronald Van Der Kemp. Picked from the brand’s fall ’20 couture collection, the one-shoulder design included a bustier-style bodice made with mixed patterns and hits of multicolor prints.

As for Gwen Stefani herself, the singer’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Philipp Plein, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

