Gwen Stefani Makes a Bold Statement in $23 Overalls from Target & Gold-Medal Boots

Gwen Stefani headed to the recording studio in Santa Monica, Calif., this week and brought the festive spirit along with her.

The “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” singer stepped out for a studio visit on Wednesday in holiday-inspired overalls that came coated in cats, Christmas trees and ornaments galore. The unmissable design comes from Born Famous, a brand that is shoppable at Target with similar overalls available on sale now for just $23.

To accessorize her Christmas-themed look as well, the No Doubt alumna added two gold necklaces — one reading Stefani and the other reading Shelton for her fiancé and country musician Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani heads to a recording studio in Santa Monica, Calif., Dec. 9. CREDIT: Snorlax/Marksman/MEGA

To give her outfit a very Gwen Stefani twist, the “Hollaback Girl” singer tucked the legs of her overalls into a set of statement boots. The slouchy pair featured sleek gold uppers, embossed with a crocodile skin-style imprint for a pop of texture. Set atop a pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel, the design bears resemblance to Paris Texas’ signature slouchy silhouette.

Though Stefani’s high-heeled version of the boot is no longer available, a kitten heel take on the standout design retails for $840 at Moda Operandi.

Gwen Stefani heads to a recording studio in Santa Monica, Calif., Dec. 9. CREDIT: Snorlax/Marksman/MEGA

As for Gwen Stefani herself, the singer’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Philipp Plein, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Recreate Gwen Stefani’s bold look for the holidays in these similar pieces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Born Famous Ugly Holiday Cat Jumpsuit, $23 (was $33); Target.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Analeah Boots, $143 (was $238); Schutz-Shoes.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Charles David Virgil Boots, $55 (was $119); NordstromRack.com.

