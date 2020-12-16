Gwen Stefani Brings a Whole New Meaning to Holiday Attire in a Couture Christmas Tree Costume

Gwen Stefani gave holiday attire a whole new meaning on the finale of “The Voice” last night.

The series judge sang alongside her contestant Carter Rubin who — spoiler alert — went on to win this season’s competition during yesterday’s show. For the performance, Stefani took the stage in dramatic flair courtesy of designer Christian Siriano; the musician’s custom couture set included a green structured bralette matched to a voluminous tree-inspired skirt with a red ribbon finish to tout.

Though her footwear couldn’t be seen under the voluminous gown, the singer’s style when it comes to shoes can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Philipp Plein, Vans, Paris Texas and more when it comes to footwear.

Earlier this week, for example, Stefani stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., in a look that channeled the best of punk and tomboyish trends of the late 1990s and early 2000s. From her dip-dyed hair to her fringed puffer jacket, the outfit on Monday was filled with edgy attire — she even layered plaid culottes over footless tights for a standout mix. To top the already bold outfit off, the singer tapped Christian Louboutin’s classic So Kate pumps to finish off with an elevated touch. Similar heels retail for $695 at Saks.

Gwen Stefani out and about on Dec. 14, 2020. CREDIT: Snorlax / Marksman/ MEGA

In addition to modeling designers to fit her own unmissable fashion sense, the “Hollaback Girl” songstress also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

