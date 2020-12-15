×
Gwen Stefani Takes Her Edginess to the Next Level With Fringed Puffer Coat & Stirrup Leggings Tucked Into Towering Louboutin Heels

By Madeleine Crenshaw
gwen-stefani
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s personal style is like no other.

Recently, the pop star has been seen heading to the recording studio in Santa Monica, Calif., in statement pieces including $23 Christmas-themed overalls from Target.  This week, “The Voice” judge continued to rock her standout style for the studio, wearing a khaki army coat underneath a fringed puffer jacket from luxury label Khrisjoy. But the real show stopper was her plaid culottes paired with a set of white stirrup leggings that were tucked into towering 5-inch Christian Louboutin pumps.

gwen stefani, gwen stefani 2020, gwen stefani style
Gwen Stefani out and about on Dec. 14, 2020.
CREDIT: Snorlax / Marksman/ MEGA

The So Kate 120 Pump from Christian Louboutin is one of the French shoe designer’s most popular and recognizable silhouettes thanks to its classic look as well as exaggerated height. Retailing for $695 this black patent leather pump is also available in nude. The go-to neutral pump is a staple shoe for celebs and other style influencers who are looking for a classic stiletto.

christian louboutin so kate 120 pumps, christian louboutin heels, black patent leather heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Pump, $695; Saksfiftheavenue.com

Stefani took her classic Louboutins to the next level by matching them with a pair of white stirrup leggings. Originally worn for dancing, this legwear option is another alternative to a regular pair of leggings. The stirrup feature keeps feet warm while ensuring your pants fit securely but comfortably on your waist.

stirrup leggings, white leggings, amazon leggings
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Zeronic Women’s High Waist Stirrup Leggings, $26; Amazon.com

Additionally, you can snag a puffer similar to Stefani’s on Farfetch.com. Starting at $660, you can snag a jacket from the celeb-approved brand Khrisjoy for the winter season ahead. It’s no surprise Gwen is a fan of the brand as Khrisjoy carries puffers in standout colors and patterns such as jackets decorated in graffiti as well as outerwear offered in tie-dye and metallic colorways.

Khrisjoy tie-dye padded jacket, tie dye puffer, krisjoy jacket
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To buy: Khrisjoy T

Stefani, who debuted her new single last week, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” in standout style, continues to channel her signature tomboy look, which has evolved over the years to be more glam.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Gwen Stefani’s best and boldest looks throughout the years.

