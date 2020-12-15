Gwen Stefani Takes Her Edginess to the Next Level With Fringed Puffer Coat & Stirrup Leggings Tucked Into Towering Louboutin Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani’s personal style is like no other.

Recently, the pop star has been seen heading to the recording studio in Santa Monica, Calif., in statement pieces including $23 Christmas-themed overalls from Target. This week, “The Voice” judge continued to rock her standout style for the studio, wearing a khaki army coat underneath a fringed puffer jacket from luxury label Khrisjoy. But the real show stopper was her plaid culottes paired with a set of white stirrup leggings that were tucked into towering 5-inch Christian Louboutin pumps.

Gwen Stefani out and about on Dec. 14, 2020. CREDIT: Snorlax / Marksman/ MEGA

The So Kate 120 Pump from Christian Louboutin is one of the French shoe designer’s most popular and recognizable silhouettes thanks to its classic look as well as exaggerated height. Retailing for $695 this black patent leather pump is also available in nude. The go-to neutral pump is a staple shoe for celebs and other style influencers who are looking for a classic stiletto.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Pump, $695; Saksfiftheavenue.com.

Stefani took her classic Louboutins to the next level by matching them with a pair of white stirrup leggings. Originally worn for dancing, this legwear option is another alternative to a regular pair of leggings. The stirrup feature keeps feet warm while ensuring your pants fit securely but comfortably on your waist.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Zeronic Women’s High Waist Stirrup Leggings, $26; Amazon.com.

Additionally, you can snag a puffer similar to Stefani’s on Farfetch.com. Starting at $660, you can snag a jacket from the celeb-approved brand Khrisjoy for the winter season ahead. It’s no surprise Gwen is a fan of the brand as Khrisjoy carries puffers in standout colors and patterns such as jackets decorated in graffiti as well as outerwear offered in tie-dye and metallic colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To buy: Khrisjoy Tie-Dye Padded Jacket, $732 (Was $1,344); Farfetch.com.

Stefani, who debuted her new single last week, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” in standout style, continues to channel her signature tomboy look, which has evolved over the years to be more glam.

