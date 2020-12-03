Gwen Stefani’s Checkered Bralette & Dramatic Skirt Bring the Drama to ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani brought the drama to the latest episode of “The Voice.”

The “Hollaback Girl” songstress opted for a new design from Christian Siriano’s spring ’21 collection that debuted in September. The two-piece ensemble pairs a red and white checkered bralette with a coordinating high-waisted skirt made with a voluminous flair; topped off with a matching flat-brim hat and a red fishnet bodice, the on-set ensemble was not one to be missed.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Stefani performed on the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting special in another eye-catching ensemble. The Christian Cowan design incorporated a pink 1980s-style bow minidress atop sleek latex leggings and tall leather gloves.

The outfit came complete with unique scrunched leather boots set atop a lifted stiletto heel and a pointed toe front.

Watch on FN

As for Gwen Stefani herself, the singer’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Philipp Plein, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Click through the gallery to discover even more of Gwen Stefani’s best and boldest looks throughout the years.