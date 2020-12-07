Gwen Stefani Reintroduces Her Daring Style in Cutoff Shorts, a Lace Bralette & Fringe Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani is about to reintroduce herself in the edgiest way.

The musician is releasing her single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” today, and to build buzz, teased fans with a daring look on social media yesterday. On both Instagram and TikTok, the No Doubt alumna layered attire from R13 and avant-garde accessories brand Object & Dawn in behind the scene videos from her promotional photoshoot for the song.

The outfit layered a black lace bralette with a fringe coat and cutoff denim shorts, embellished with a custom harness, garter belt, fringe charms and a choker.

As for footwear, Stefani went for one of her favorite shoe silhouettes to finish the look: thigh-high boots. The soft suede style featured a pointed-toe silhouette and a stiletto heel, accented with added tassels and embellishments around the ankle.

In another look at the outfit as shared by her stylist Rob Zangardi, Stefani channeled a look from her past in a Marco Marcon design. The outfit teamed a varsity-style crop top with fishnet legging and low-rise pants, topped off with classic white pumps.

As for Gwen Stefani herself, the singer’s style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Sweet Escape” singer knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Philipp Plein, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with a role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” once more this season alongside her new fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

