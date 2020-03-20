Gwen Stefani Goes Country in Tall Cowgirl Boots for Music Video With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani gave fans a moment of love while channeling her inner country star for a new music video with beau Blake Shelton on Friday.

For the acoustic version of their duet “Nobody But You,” the couple stood on a porch looking out on a scenic view as they sang and Shelton played guitar. Stefani chose a Western-inspired ensemble for the video in a printed bomber jacket, black t-shirt and ripped jeans detailed with patches and embellishments.

She continued the country theme as she paired the look with white knee-high cowgirl boots. The block heel style included subtle embroidery and a round toe.

Shelton kept his signature laid-back look, wearing a navy button-down, dark wash denim and embossed brown Western-style boots for the video.

Stefani shared a clip on her personal Instagram and included a message of love and support for fans during the current coronavirus pandemic. She wrote: “Sending love and well wishes to u as we share our acoustic version of #nobodybutyou #staysafe Love u @blakeshelton.”

Watch the new music video here.

Shop our pick of pairs that resemble Gwen Stefani’s cowgirl-chic boots.

Jeffrey Campbell Amigos boots. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Amigos Boots, $162 was $215

Sam Edelman Indigo boots. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Sam Edelman Indigo Boots, $204

Sbicca Delano boots. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sbicca Delano Boots, $98 was $130

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

