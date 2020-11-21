×
Gwen Stefani Pairs ‘Let’s Get Lazy’ Sweatshirt with Embellished Jeans & Cream Vans Slip-Ons

By Elisa Lewittes
A newly engaged Gwen Stefani steps out in public for the first time with her huge $800k diamond ring!. 20 Nov 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716376_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: MEGA

Gwen Stefani channeled the early aughts with a laidback ensemble while stepping out in her $800,000 engagement ring from her fiancé, Blake Shelton. She wore a graphic-print gray pullover sweater from Rilakkuma with a crewneck, baggy silhouette that features the brand’s character detail and “Let’s Get Lazy” slogan in pink cursive lettering. While the original sweatshirt is sold-out, you can purchase a nearly identical version for $40 on amazon.com.

A newly engaged Gwen Stefani steps out in public for the first time with her huge $800k diamond ring!. 20 Nov 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716376_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gwen Stefani on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, Calif.
CREDIT: MEGA
The “Rich Girl” artist styled the Japanese cartoon-inspired sweater with a pair of the Dsquared2 Mirror-Embellished Jeans. They feature a classic five-pocket design and blue denim construction with reflective silver detail along the calf-area of the pants. These jeans currently are available on sale for 40% off and can be purchased for $654 on luisaviaroma.com.

To accessorize her outfit, the “Hollaback Girl” singer chose gold jewelry options from Philip Richard and Hoorsenbuhs to compliment her coveted ring.

For footwear, The Voice host opted for a pair of Vans Classic Slip Ons in the birch/true white colorway. These retro-casual shoes have a canvas upper with padded collars, elastic accents along the sides, and the brand’s signature rubber waffle outer soles. The everyday sneaker alternative retails for $75 and is available for purchase on ssense.com. Vans slip-ons continue to be one of the television personality’s go-to pairs of shoes. She frequently is spotted in the brand’s iconic black-and-white checkered colorway.

This daytime look serves to show a different side of Stefani’s style and diametrically opposed her more statement ensembles that she frequently styles for the small screen. Recently, on set for an episode of “The Voice,” the 51-year old posed alongside Shelton while wearing an eye-catching, glittering fringe top from Zuhair Murad with denim cutoff shorts, styled with a pair of fishnet tights and blue suede thigh-high boots from Le Silla.

To embrace Stefani’s cool off-duty sneaker style, shop these similar options below.

