Gwen Stefani Gives Camo a Fashionable Twist in Crocs With Blake Shelton for ‘Quarantine Photoshoot’

Gwen Stefani is having no problems adjusting to the country lifestyle with beau Blake Shelton.

Shelton took to Twitter yesterday to share their first quarantine photoshoot, which featured the couple rocking matching camouflage outfits. The country singer layered a camo top with matching trousers and boots while the No Doubt rocker gave her look a fashionable twist.

Our first quarantine photo shoot… should’ve been the Nobody But You cover… Damn it! pic.twitter.com/WRthW0kn4r — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Stefani paired leafy pants with a rhinestone-studded belt and a Marina del Ray T-shirt; she finished the look with an unbuttoned eyelet white blouse and layered gold jewelry. The real kicker of the look came with her shoes. The “Hollaback Girl” singer decided to go all out with the camo theme in a pair of printed Crocs — and they almost camouflaged right into Shelton’s pants.

The Crocs RealTree V2 clogs feature a woody rustic pattern, retailing for $45 on the brand’s website.

Crocs RealTree V2 clogs. CREDIT: Crocs

The couple has been spending quality time together on quarantine throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They have been entertaining themselves with music, of course, but also with unexpected haircuts. Shelton also shared on Twitter that Stefani decided to give him a full mullet complete with striped cuts on the side.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020… @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Stefani announced on Instagram yesterday, too, that they will be performing their duet “Nobody But You” at the Academy of Country Music’s “ACM Presents: Our Country” special on April 5. The special takes place of the ACM Awards, which have been rescheduled to Sept. 16, and will feature at-home performances from Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and more.

Check out more camo-chic shoes available now.

Blowfish Malibu Play sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Blowfish Malibu Play Sneakers, $39

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor sandals. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandals, $100

Saint Laurent Monogramme Logo espadrilles. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Saint Laurent Monogramme Logo Espadrilles, $345

