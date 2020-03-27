Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gwen Stefani Gives Camo a Fashionable Twist in Crocs With Blake Shelton for ‘Quarantine Photoshoot’

By Claudia Miller
Gwen Stefani
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
Colleen Ballinger Evans
Mario Batali
Gwen Stefani is having no problems adjusting to the country lifestyle with beau Blake Shelton.

Shelton took to Twitter yesterday to share their first quarantine photoshoot, which featured the couple rocking matching camouflage outfits. The country singer layered a camo top with matching trousers and boots while the No Doubt rocker gave her look a fashionable twist.

Stefani paired leafy pants with a rhinestone-studded belt and a Marina del Ray T-shirt; she finished the look with an unbuttoned eyelet white blouse and layered gold jewelry. The real kicker of the look came with her shoes. The “Hollaback Girl” singer decided to go all out with the camo theme in a pair of printed Crocs — and they almost camouflaged right into Shelton’s pants.

The Crocs RealTree V2 clogs feature a woody rustic pattern, retailing for $45 on the brand’s website.

crocs, camo, camouflauge
Crocs RealTree V2 clogs.
CREDIT: Crocs
The couple has been spending quality time together on quarantine throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They have been entertaining themselves with music, of course, but also with unexpected haircuts. Shelton also shared on Twitter that Stefani decided to give him a full mullet complete with striped cuts on the side.

Stefani announced on Instagram yesterday, too, that they will be performing their duet “Nobody But You” at the Academy of Country Music’s “ACM Presents: Our Country” special on April 5. The special takes place of the ACM Awards, which have been rescheduled to Sept. 16, and will feature at-home performances from Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and more.

Check out more camo-chic shoes available now.

Blowfish Malibu, Play sneakers, camo
Blowfish Malibu Play sneakers.
CREDIT: Amazon

birkenstock, sandals, camo, arizona
Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor sandals.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

saint laurent, monogram, espadrilles, camo
Saint Laurent Monogramme Logo espadrilles.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

