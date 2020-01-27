Worst Dressed at 2020 Grammy Awards, According to You

Compared with the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes, celebrities tend to opt for more daring ensembles at the Grammy Awards — but taking chances doesn’t always pay off with Twitter.
As celebrities arrived to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 2020 Grammys tonight, fans took to Twitter to weigh in with opinions on whose looks flopped. Here, FN rounds up some of the outfits that least impressed netizens.
Tove Lo
Tove Lo hit the Grammys red carpet in a Vivienne Westwood pantsuit and Agent Provacateur bra, both vintage, with matching crystal-embellished $850 pumps from Miu Miu. The exposed bra reminded one netizen of Regina George’s infamous cut-out tank top from “Mean Girls.” A more straightforward tweet read: “Whoever put Tove Lo in this outfit needs to be immediately fired.”
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish won her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album tonight. But fans weren’t as impressed with her black and green Gucci outfit, saying that the oversize, neon ensemble seemed awfully familiar. “Was going to tweet about Billie Eilish’s outfit but i honestly feel like she’s worn this to every award show,” wrote one netizen, while another agreed: “is it just me but every outfit looks the same for Billie Eilish.”
Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator went for an unusual, bellhop-inspired ensemble on the red carpet, and Twitter was quick with the jokes. One netizen poked fun at his suitcase, joking that Taylor Swift was inside. Another said the outfit reminded them of the character Mr. Mosby from Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zach & Cody.”
Ben Platt
Broadway star Ben Platt wore a black-and-white Balmain look that included a sparkling blazer, but not everyone was feeling the outfit. One netizen said he resembled a “small harlequin child,” while @evanrosskatz simply wrote: “Sigh.”
Shawn Mendes
Many fans enjoyed Shawn Mendes’ raspberry-colored Saint Laurent suit, but @sbstryker felt the look was tired. “Shawn Mendes wears the same thing to every red carpet” the Twitter user wrote — although the netizen qualified his statement by saying the star looked “hot.”
Joy Villa
Joy Villa made a political statement on the red carpet, showing up in a pro-President Donald Trump dress designed by Desi Designs Couture. “I don’t think it’s really appropriate to bully women (or anyone for that matter) but Joy Villa looks like absolute s–t. Constantly keeping the bar as low as possible,” wrote “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Aquaria.
Billy Porter
Billy Porter made many best-dressed lists, FN’s included. But his ensemble also inspired plenty of memes, thanks to his Baja East by Scott Studenberg “lampshade” hat. “The cashier at the mcdonald’s drive thru when i pull up,” read one meme, while another read: “Me getting ready to reply, “per my last email.”
