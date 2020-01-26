Tove Lo’s Retro Peekaboo Bra Matches Her Heels on Grammys Red Carpet + More Stars

The red carpet has rolled out for the 2020 Grammy Awards, and the stars are turning up dressed to the nines.

Tove Lo arrived in a vintage ensemble, a Vivienne Westwood pantsuit, worn with an Agent Provocateur bra underneath. The bold pink colorway of the bra was matched by the pop star’s shoes, a pair of pointed-toe, crystal-embellished pumps from Miu Miu. The shoes are available to purchase now at Bloomingdales.com, where they retail for $850.

Tove Lo in Vivienne Westwood, Agent Provocateur and Miu Miu shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Tove Lo’s sparkling Miu Miu pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the 2019 FN Achievement Awards, Lo sported a pair of workboots from Dr. Martens, winner of FN’s Shoe of the Year honors, on the red carpet.

“I still remember when I got my first pair of black Docs. I was around 16, and it was around the time I dyed my hair black, got my first tattoo, told my parents I was going to pursue music despite their many, many worries and their protests,” Lo told the crowd. Speaking to the longevity of the brand’s wares, she added: “I was still wearing that very first pair of Docs [seven years later.”

Meanwhile, JoJo hit the red carpet in a sparkling strapless gown with a leg-baring slit. The star completed her look with barely-there strappy sandals.

JoJo in a sparkling gown and strappy sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, curve model Tess Holliday sported a strawberry-accented dress from Lirika Matoshi. She completed her look with red platform sandals.

Tess Holliday in Lirika Matoshi. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

