Chrissy Teigen Leads the Pack of Neon Outfits at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen led the star-studded pack in bright neon ensembles tonight on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet in L.A.

Her Yanina Couture gown featured voluminous sleeves and a high-leg slit, all in a popping orange colorway. She finished her look with a matching orange clutch and glittering drop earrings.

Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her matching footwear was a set of thin-strap silver metallic sandals on a stiletto heel.

Joining Teigen in a hard-to-miss hue was Best New Artist nominee Lil Nas X. The “Old Town Road” singer wore head-to-toe pink custom Versace with a matching cowboy hat and cap-toe neon cowboy boots.

Lil Nas X in Versace at the 2020 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Billy Porter’s colorful look stood out as well. The “Pose” star chose a Baja East custom jumpsuit with a matching cropped jacket and fringed hat featuring 70,000 hand-placed crystals. His bejeweled silver platform boots peeped out from under the fringe of his pants.

Billy Porter in a turquoise beaded suit from Baja East with Alexis Bittar jewelry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Adding to the rainbow of the red carpet, Lilly Singh stunned in a lime green one-shouldered Georges Chakra gown with a clutch full of candy and a pair of color-coordinated platform sandals.

Lilly Singh in Georges Chakra at the 2020 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Want more?

Political Statement Dressing Is Trending on the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

Lizzo Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to 2020 Grammys in Glittery Retro-Inspired Outfit

Billie Eilish Gives Into Logomania in Head-to-Toe Gucci at 2020 Grammy Awards