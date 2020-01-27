Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cute, Stylish Kids Are Trending on the Grammys 2020 Red Carpet

By Elisa Lewittes
62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 26 Jan 2020
These young stars might have had fewer years to hone in their signature looks, but they are on their way to sartorial maturity and sophistication beyond their years. Tonight on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, youngsters showing off sophisticated style were just as entertaining as the main acts.

Chris Brown and Royalty Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown and his daughter Royalty at the 2020 Grammys.
Royalty Brown, Chris Brown’s 5-year-old daughter, joined her father in a cream-colored shearling bomber with a coordinating skirt. She styled the trendy ensemble with a white tie-front blouse. The outfit was completed with a pair of black combat boots and white lace socks peaking out of the top for an of-the-moment look. 

Mason Ramsey arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Mason Ramsey, 13, wore an elevated black suit with a glamorous twist. The young singer had on a black blazer with gold lamé floral detailing throughout. The blazer is styled with simple pants and a coordinating tee. He added a Western element to the ensemble with his footwear of choice, a pair of black and gray snakeskin boots. He accessorized the look with a pair of gold sunglasses in hand.

Stefan Benz arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Stefan Benz, 12, is one of the youngest rising stars to watch in music right now. Tonight, he showed that his style is, like his songwriting skills, sophisticated beyond his years. For the red carpet, he wore a gray plaid suit, featuring a coordinating blazer and trousers, paired with a simple black tee. With his footwear, Benz kept it casual and chic with a simple pair of sleek white trainers.

Anderson .Paak and family 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Soul Rasheed, son of singer Anderson Paak, joined his family on the red carpet wearing a tan Gucci suit with the brand’s signature logo pattern. He styled the look with a white top and accessorized the ensemble with a pair of heart-shaped, silver glitter frames and pink-tinted lenses. As for footwear, Rasheed is wearing a pair of navy Gucci sneakers with accents of the iconic beige logo canvas laced throughout the front and back portions of the shoe.

