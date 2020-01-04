How to Watch the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet Livestream

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Golden Globes with Giuseppe Zanotti platform boots underneath her gown.

The Golden Globes kick off the 2020 award show season on Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET with Ricky Gervais returning to host. The awards recognize the best in film and television with nominees including Christian Bale, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Below, we’ve answered all the questions you may have about the awards ceremony itself as well as how to watch the accompanying red carpet livestream for free.

How to Watch the Golden Globes

The show airs live on Jan. 5 exclusively on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC will host its own red carpet show starting at 7 p.m., available to livestream from the NBC app and NBC.com. E! is also hosting its “Live From the Red Carpet” starting at 4 p.m.

Who Is the Host?

Ricky Gervais returns to host the Golden Globes 2020; he previously hosted the show in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Who Is Nominated?

Vying for Best Motion Picture — Drama is “1917,” “The Two Popes,” “The Irishman,” “Joker” and “Marriage Story.”

Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron are among those up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama while Leonardo DiCaprio, Eddie Murphy, Daniel Craig and more are duking it out for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award for her work in television and Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his contributions to the industry.

FN will have all the details on the red carpet action from the 2020 Golden Globes.

