Kristin Cavallari Sparkles in Sequined Gown With White Pumps + More Golden Globes Arrivals

The 2020 awards season has begun. Stars are beginning to arrive on the red carpet today at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, and they aren’t holding back with their style.

Kristin Cavallari is celebrating her 33rd birthday at the Golden Globes, and she looked stunning for her big day. The “Very Cavallari” star wore a pink and white gown with sequins and cut-out detail. The floor-length gown provided just a peak at Cavallari’s shoes, a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. Diamond jewels completed the standout look.

Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan arrived alongside sons Paris and Dylan, who are this year’s Golden Globes ambassadors. The “James Bond” actor looked dashing in a navy suit and matching button-down shirt, while his sons sported classic black tuxes.

Elsewhere, Sofia Carson turned heads in an eye-catching pale pink ensemble. The Disney star wore a dramatic layered Giambattista Valli dress with a feathered top and poofy skirt.

Tonight’s host is Ricky Gervais, who returns in the role for the fifth time. While it’s still uncertain who will take home many of the evening’s honors, two major stars are set to receive lifetime achievement awards. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award for her work in television and actor Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his contributions to the industry.

Stay tuned for more live updates from the red carpet throughout the night.

