Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

By Ella Chochrek
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA – 05 Jan 2020
Joey King
Priyanka Chopra
Jennifer Lopez
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Celebrities brought their style A-game to the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles tonight, carrying over their fashion credentials into a new decade with ease.

While the red carpet was jam-packed with celebrities, certain looks managed to cut through the noise. For one, Kerry Washington. While many stars tend to play it safe at the Golden Globes, the “Scandal” alum wowed in a risqué Altuzarra gown. Embellished Magda Butrym sandals with pearl and crystal accent added another fun element to the look.

Kerry Washington , Magda Butrym, sandals, altuzarra, legs, chest, celebrity style, cleavage, risque gown, arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Kerry Washington in Altuzarra with Magda Butrym sandals.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Billy Porter, known for his over-the-top red carpet outfits, also went with a bold ensemble. The “Pose” actor wore an Alex Vinash look with a dramatic feathered train, choosing custom Jimmy Choo boots with an on-trend square toe to pull the look together.

Billy Porter, alex vinash, white dress, feathers, celebrity style, red carpet, 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Billy Porter wears Alex Vinash with Jimmy Choo shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Priyanka Chopra popped in flamingo pink, choosing a standout Cristina Ottaviano gown that hit her Christian Louboutin heels.

Priyanka Chopra, Cristina Ottaviano, pink gown, red carpet, arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Priyanka Chopra in Cristina Ottaviano and Christian Louboutin shoes.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman also opted for a statement-making color palette: head-to-heel red. The actress wowed in a red Armani gown and matching embellished sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The Thais sandal features a jewel at the toe strap and retails for $1,147 on Farfetch.com.

Nicole Kidman, red dress, legs, armani gown, sandals, arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Nicole Kidman in Armani.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Zoe Kravitz, Kidman’s “Big Little Lies” co-star, proved that black-and-white can be just as eye-catching. She wore a long-sleeved, polka-dot Saint Laurent gown.

Zoe Kravitz , saitn laurent, ysl, polka dot gown, arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more best-dressed stars at the 2020 Golden Globes.

