Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Celebrities brought their style A-game to the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles tonight, carrying over their fashion credentials into a new decade with ease.

While the red carpet was jam-packed with celebrities, certain looks managed to cut through the noise. For one, Kerry Washington. While many stars tend to play it safe at the Golden Globes, the “Scandal” alum wowed in a risqué Altuzarra gown. Embellished Magda Butrym sandals with pearl and crystal accent added another fun element to the look.

Kerry Washington in Altuzarra with Magda Butrym sandals. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Billy Porter, known for his over-the-top red carpet outfits, also went with a bold ensemble. The “Pose” actor wore an Alex Vinash look with a dramatic feathered train, choosing custom Jimmy Choo boots with an on-trend square toe to pull the look together.

Billy Porter wears Alex Vinash with Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Priyanka Chopra popped in flamingo pink, choosing a standout Cristina Ottaviano gown that hit her Christian Louboutin heels.

Priyanka Chopra in Cristina Ottaviano and Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman also opted for a statement-making color palette: head-to-heel red. The actress wowed in a red Armani gown and matching embellished sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The Thais sandal features a jewel at the toe strap and retails for $1,147 on Farfetch.com.

Nicole Kidman in Armani. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Zoe Kravitz, Kidman’s “Big Little Lies” co-star, proved that black-and-white can be just as eye-catching. She wore a long-sleeved, polka-dot Saint Laurent gown.

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

