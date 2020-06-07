Gisele Bündchen Celebrates World Environmental Day in Skinny Jeans & Mid-Calf Boots

Gisele Bündchen celebrated Mother Nature on Friday with a social media post to commemorate World Environmental Day.
In an image posted to her Instagram page, Bündchen sported a pastel top with rolled-up sleeves and gray skinny jeans. On her feet, the Brazilian supermodel wore dark mid-calf boots that featured an adjustable strap at the top and a flat sole. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from a water-resistant material.
Today is World Environmental Day, and I couldn’t let it pass. The reason we are all here is because of Mother Nature, who supports all of life. She is our greatest teacher, and is always showing us the way, if only we would listen. She shows us that everything is interconnected and interdependent. When you think about it, her power come from her diversity and it depends on it to survive.Just like with people, our differences are our strengths, and we get stronger when we work together. Nature doesn’t judge or divide. She nurtures. She reminds us that every form of life is sacred, and important, and has its own special role in creating balance, so all of life can flourish. What creates unbalance in our world? Division. When man tries to divide nature, she is harmed and weakened and can even die. This is also true of humanity. Nature has the answers- and by observing her, and mirroring back her example, we can start creating a more loving, supportive world where we can all thrive. This is our home, and our choices will help to create our future. #Forhumanity #ForNature 🌎 Hoje é o Dia Mundial do Meio Ambiente e não poderia deixar passar em branco. A razão pela qual estamos todos aqui é por causa da Mãe Natureza, ela torna a vida possível. Ela é nossa melhor professora e está sempre nos mostrando o caminho. Só precisamos observar.
Ela nos mostra que tudo está interconectado. Sua força vem de sua diversidade e ela depende disso para sobreviver. Assim como as pessoas, nossas diferenças nos complementam e nos tornamos mais fortes quando trabalhamos juntos.
A natureza não julga ou divide. Ela nutre. Ela nos lembra que toda forma de vida é sagrada e importante, e tem seu papel fundamental para trazer equilíbrio para que toda a vida possa florescer.
O que cria desequilíbrio em nosso mundo? Divisão. Quando o homem tenta dividir a natureza, ela é prejudicada e enfraquecida e pode até morrer. Isto também é verdade para a humanidade. A natureza tem muitas respostas – e, observando-a e seguindo seu exemplo,podemos começar a criar um mundo mais amoroso e solidário, onde todos podemos prosperar.
Esta é a nossa casa – e as nossas escolhas vão ajudar a criar o nosso futuro.
Bündchen completed her post with a lengthy caption, elaborating on nature’s merits and calling on her 16 million followers to do their part.
“The reason we are all here is because of Mother Nature, who supports all of life. She is our greatest teacher, and is always showing us the way, if only we would listen,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote. “Nature has the answers — and by observing her, and mirroring back her example, we can start creating a more loving, supportive world where we can all thrive. This is our home, and our choices will help to create our future.”
Bündchen and her husband, Tom Brady, don’t make many public appearances on red carpets these days — but when they do, they are known for their knockout couple’s style. What’s more, the dynamic duo has a collective net worth topping $500 million: Bündchen, who long ranked as the world’s highest-paid supermodel, has a net worth of around $400 million, while Brady has an estimated $180 million to his name.
