Gisele Bündchen Celebrates World Environmental Day in Skinny Jeans & Mid-Calf Boots

Gisele Bündchen celebrated Mother Nature on Friday with a social media post to commemorate World Environmental Day.

In an image posted to her Instagram page, Bündchen sported a pastel top with rolled-up sleeves and gray skinny jeans. On her feet, the Brazilian supermodel wore dark mid-calf boots that featured an adjustable strap at the top and a flat sole. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from a water-resistant material.

Bündchen completed her post with a lengthy caption, elaborating on nature’s merits and calling on her 16 million followers to do their part.

“The reason we are all here is because of Mother Nature, who supports all of life. She is our greatest teacher, and is always showing us the way, if only we would listen,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote. “Nature has the answers — and by observing her, and mirroring back her example, we can start creating a more loving, supportive world where we can all thrive. This is our home, and our choices will help to create our future.”

Bündchen and her husband, Tom Brady, don’t make many public appearances on red carpets these days — but when they do, they are known for their knockout couple’s style. What’s more, the dynamic duo has a collective net worth topping $500 million: Bündchen, who long ranked as the world’s highest-paid supermodel, has a net worth of around $400 million, while Brady has an estimated $180 million to his name.

