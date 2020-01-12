Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Prove They’re the Masters of Androgynous Couple’s Style in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are known for their gender-neutral dressing, and the on-again, off-again couple nailed androgynous looks as they stepped out arm in arm on Saturday in New York.

Hadid wore a pea green pantsuit with a white turtleneck underneath. The supermodel accessorized with layered necklaces and a satin Alexander Wang bag ($295 from Saksfifthavenue.com) and wore her hair straight and going down her shoulders.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid out and about in New York on Jan. 11. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

Malik wore a button-up jacket in the same pastel green colorway, although his had eye-catching floral patchwork accents. The One Direction alum teamed the coat with a white T-shirt and distressed jeans.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid out and about in New York on Jan. 11. CREDIT: Splash News

Sticking with the coordinated color palette, both Hadid and Malik selected white sneakers. He appeared to be wearing Adidas kicks.

Related The 22 Most Stylish Athletes, Musicians and Celebrities of 2019 Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid & More Street Style Stars of the 2010s Zendaya, Travis Scott & Luke Combs Top Buzziest Celebrity Partnerships of 2019

The couple were joined by another fashionable duo: Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. Gigi’s younger sister opted for comfy winter whites, wearing a fluffy coat over a T-shirt and high-waisted trousers. The model accessorized with a green and leopard handbag and brown sneakers.

(L-R): Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid in New York on Jan. 11. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Lipa did spring’s big hot pink trend, choosing a Raf Simons duster coat (marked down by 50% to $1,849 on Farfetch.com) and strappy, pointed-toe pumps from The Attico ($389 from Farfetch.com). Her outfit also included ’80s-inspired acid wash jeans and an Orseund Iris top.

Click through the gallery to see Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s couple’s style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Does the Western Boot Trend in the Chicest Way as Kacey Musgraves’ Date at CMA Awards 2019

Gigi Hadid Is Cowgirl Chic in Croc-Print Western Boots + More Stars at the 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Gigi Hadid’s Outdoors-Inspired Reebok Collection Has ’90s Vibes With Trending Fall Colors