Gigi Hadid Dresses Up for Zayn Malik’s Birthday in an All-Black Ensemble With the Chunkiest Heels

What do you wear for your boyfriend’s birthday when you’re one of the world’s biggest street style stars? If you’re Gigi Hadid, the answer is head-to-toe black — with accessories that pop.

The supermodel brought her fashion A-game as she and on-again, off-again beau Zayn Malik celebrated his 27th birthday last night in New York.

Hadid wore an Orseund Iris racerback tank top ($155 on the designer’s site) with star-accented black trousers and a floor-skimming, silky duster coat.

Gigi Hadid out and about in New York, Jan. 12. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the catwalker wore black boots with a croc-embossed upper that appeared to be fabricated from leather and a chunky heel.

A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s croc-embossed boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister added some personality into the look with her accessories, choosing layered necklaces (including one with a crystal), gold hoop earrings and a sparkling purse from Alexander Wang ($1,995 from Shopbop.com).

Related Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Prove They're the Masters of Androgynous Couple's Style in NYC The 22 Most Stylish Athletes, Musicians and Celebrities of 2019 Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid & More Street Style Stars of the 2010s

Meanwhile, Malik went for an androgynous ensemble that looked as if it could have come straight from Hadid’s wardrobe. The “Pillowtalk” singer wore a deep red and tan striped coat layered over a black T-shirt and black skinny jeans. For shoes, the former One Direction member went with high-top Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. The classic kicks are in stock on Farfetch.com for $85.

Zayn Malik wears Converse sneakers in New York on Jan. 12. CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery for more images of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s couple’s style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Prove They’re the Masters of Androgynous Couple’s Style in NYC

Gigi Hadid Does the Western Boot Trend in the Chicest Way as Kacey Musgraves’ Date at CMA Awards 2019

Gigi Hadid Is Cowgirl Chic in Croc-Print Western Boots + More Stars at the 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards