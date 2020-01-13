Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Dresses Up for Zayn Malik’s Birthday in an All-Black Ensemble With the Chunkiest Heels

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Couple Style
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Couple Style
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Couple Style
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Couple Style
View Gallery 11 Images

What do you wear for your boyfriend’s birthday when you’re one of the world’s biggest street style stars? If you’re Gigi Hadid, the answer is head-to-toe black — with accessories that pop.

The supermodel brought her fashion A-game as she and on-again, off-again beau Zayn Malik celebrated his 27th birthday last night in New York.

Hadid wore an Orseund Iris racerback tank top ($155 on the designer’s site) with star-accented black trousers and a floor-skimming, silky duster coat.

Gigi Hadid, celebrity style, orseund iris top, tank top, black pants, duster coat, black boots, alexander wang purse, hoop earrings, takes her boyfriend Zayn Malik out for his 27th birthday in New York City.Gigi and Zayn who recently started dating after breaking up for a year ate at Eleven Madison Park..Pictured: Gigi Hadid,Zayn MalikRef: SPL5139728 120120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Gigi Hadid out and about in New York, Jan. 12.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the catwalker wore black boots with a croc-embossed upper that appeared to be fabricated from leather and a chunky heel.

Gigi Hadid, black boots, croc-embossed boots, celebrity style, street style, zayn malik birthday
A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s croc-embossed boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister added some personality into the look with her accessories, choosing layered necklaces (including one with a crystal), gold hoop earrings and a sparkling purse from Alexander Wang ($1,995 from Shopbop.com).

Related

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Prove They're the Masters of Androgynous Couple's Style in NYC

The 22 Most Stylish Athletes, Musicians and Celebrities of 2019

Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid & More Street Style Stars of the 2010s

Meanwhile, Malik went for an androgynous ensemble that looked as if it could have come straight from Hadid’s wardrobe. The “Pillowtalk” singer wore a deep red and tan striped coat layered over a black T-shirt and black skinny jeans. For shoes, the former One Direction member went with high-top Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. The classic kicks are in stock on Farfetch.com for $85.

zayn malik, converse chuck taylor sneakers, black pants, striped jacket, t shirt, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrate his 27th birthday at a romantic dinner at 11 Madison in New YorkPictured: Gigi Hadid Zayn MalikRef: SPL5139713 120120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Zayn Malik wears Converse sneakers in New York on Jan. 12.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery for more images of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s couple’s style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Prove They’re the Masters of Androgynous Couple’s Style in NYC

Gigi Hadid Does the Western Boot Trend in the Chicest Way as Kacey Musgraves’ Date at CMA Awards 2019

Gigi Hadid Is Cowgirl Chic in Croc-Print Western Boots + More Stars at the 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad