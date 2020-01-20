Gigi Hadid Suits Up In Neutral Look and Knee-High Boots at Paris Fashion Week

As one of the most-watched models in Paris, Gigi Hadid never fails to look chic during Fashion Week – both on and off the runways. The 24-year-old model and Reebok ambassador was spotted leaving the Royal Monceau hotel on her way to a fitting for one of her many shows this season this modern neutral ensemble. She wore a pair of black skinny leather trousers with a simple white tee-shirt and a menswear-inspired, single-breasted grey blazer. For her footwear, Hadid chose a pair of suede camel-colored, slouchy boots. The shoes have a knee-high shaft, pointed toe, and a block heel. She accessorized the outfit with a sleek pair of black sunglasses.

From these sightings, we see that the model is a fan of two of the hottest shoe trends at the moment: knee-high boots and earth tones. For Hadid, this Paris Fashion Week is the season of the neutral heeled boot. Over the past few days, the model has been spotted in variations on this shoe style. She recently wore this pair of tan knee-high boots while en route to a Prada party.

These boots are strikingly similar to this style but appear to be made out of smooth leather, rather a suede leather and have a more structured silhouette. In the days prior, Hadid also wore this pair of slouchy beige boots which she dressed down with jeans.

Known for her street-style prowess and distinctive off-duty model aesthetic, Hadid elevates her signature tailored blazers and suiting basics with this sleek, sophisticated boot trend.

