Gigi Hadid Gives a Lesson in Layering the NYC Way While on Jury Duty

Gigi Hadid is the chicest potential juror in the bunch.

The supermodel was spotted en route to jury duty in New York this morning, Jan. 16, wearing a stylish look with shades of black and gray.

Hadid sported a Ganni checked wool vest ($294 on Farfetch.com) layered over a black blazer and white T-shirt. On the bottom, she wore the Kirk jeans from a denim collaboration her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, did with 3×1; the style is available from Revolve.com for $265.

Gigi Hadid arrives to court in New York on Jan. 16. CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/Shutterstock

On her feet, Hadid wore black boots. The pair she chose appeared to be fabricated in patent leather; they featured a flat sole and a pointed toe.

The catwalker completed her look with a Ralph Laurent tote bag and aviator sunglasses. She wore her hair slicked back in a bun and carried a Starbucks coffee cup for the ultimate city-dweller-on-the-go finish.

Hadid was called in as a potential juror in the case against Harvey Weinstein, the embattled entertainment tycoon who has been accused of assault by multiple women. According to reports, Hadid has been dismissed from the juror pool following her appearance today.

Gigi Hadid arrives to court in New York on Jan. 16. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical off-duty style, Hadid can often be found in casual wares. The “It” girl frequently sports footwear from Reebok — she is an ambassador for the brand — as well as styles from Dr. Martens and Charles & Keith.

