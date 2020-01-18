Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi and Bella Hadid Present Two Ways to Style Your Square-Toe Boots

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Gigi Hadid
Brandon Maxwell spring 2019 runway
Prabal Gurung spring 2019 runway
Prabal Gurung spring 2019 runway
Anna Sui spring 2019 runway
View Gallery 38 Images

Gigi and Bella Hadid share a sisterly bond of unbeatable taste in clothes.

The eldest of the two, Gigi, left their hotel today during Paris Fashion Week for men’s fall ’20 collections in a casual-chic ensemble; the 24-year-old sported a white blazer over a plain white T-shirt and dark wash jeans.

gigi hadid, paris, white blazer, leather boots, square-toe boots
Gigi Hadid leaves her hotel in Paris wearing a white blazer and dark jeans.
CREDIT: Splash News
gigi hadid, paris, white blazer, leather boots, square-toe boots
A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s black leather boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

Her shoe of choice was a black patent leather boot with a low block heel and a squared-off toe.

Bella followed in her sister’s footsteps when she left the hotel earlier in the day Friday wearing a similar selection of footwear. The 23-year-old chose a pinstripe black blazer and pantsuit set with a quarter-zip bright yellow top underneath.

bella hadid, pinstripe, yellow t-shirt, suit, black boots, paris, pfw
Bella Hadid leaves her hotel in Paris wearing a pinstripe suit and a yellow T-shirt.
CREDIT: Splash News
bella hadid, pinstripe, yellow t-shirt, suit, black boots, paris, pfw
Bella Hadid leaves her hotel in Paris wearing a pinstripe suit and a yellow T-shirt.
CREDIT: Splash News
bella hadid, pinstripe, yellow t-shirt, suit, black boots, paris, pfw
A closer look at Bella Hadid’s boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The model rocked a chunkier take on a leather boot with a heeled square-toe pair with a platform lift peeping out from the hem of her trousers.

She was also spotted last night wearing another chunky shoe silhouette with a pair of white sneakers from Li-Ning’s White Furious Rider Ace 1.5, one of the Chinese brand’s best-selling silhouettes. The shoes have a sculpted foam midsole, a treaded rubber outsole and a leather and mesh upper, with white hardware accenting the look. The style is currently in stock on Ssense.com, where it can be purchased for $167 (26% off).

Bella Hadid, celebrity style, li-ning sneakers, snake-print pants, yellow pants, street style, Bella Hadid out and about, Paris, France - 15 Jan 2020Wearing Leo Gaia, TrousersBella HadidBella Hadid out and about, Paris, France - 15 Jan 2020Wearing Leo Gaia, Trousers
Bella Hadid out and about in Paris wearing Leo Gaia faux snakeskin pants and Li-Ning sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Gigi and Bella Hadid’s fashion month appearances.

Want more?

Bella Hadid Wears Chunky Sneakers From This Trending Chinese Brand & Yellow Snake-Print Pants in Paris

Gigi Hadid Gives a Lesson in Layering the NYC Way While on Jury Duty

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad