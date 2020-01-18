Gigi and Bella Hadid Present Two Ways to Style Your Square-Toe Boots

Gigi and Bella Hadid share a sisterly bond of unbeatable taste in clothes.

The eldest of the two, Gigi, left their hotel today during Paris Fashion Week for men’s fall ’20 collections in a casual-chic ensemble; the 24-year-old sported a white blazer over a plain white T-shirt and dark wash jeans.

Gigi Hadid leaves her hotel in Paris wearing a white blazer and dark jeans. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s black leather boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Her shoe of choice was a black patent leather boot with a low block heel and a squared-off toe.

Bella followed in her sister’s footsteps when she left the hotel earlier in the day Friday wearing a similar selection of footwear. The 23-year-old chose a pinstripe black blazer and pantsuit set with a quarter-zip bright yellow top underneath.

Bella Hadid leaves her hotel in Paris wearing a pinstripe suit and a yellow T-shirt. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The model rocked a chunkier take on a leather boot with a heeled square-toe pair with a platform lift peeping out from the hem of her trousers.

She was also spotted last night wearing another chunky shoe silhouette with a pair of white sneakers from Li-Ning’s White Furious Rider Ace 1.5, one of the Chinese brand’s best-selling silhouettes. The shoes have a sculpted foam midsole, a treaded rubber outsole and a leather and mesh upper, with white hardware accenting the look. The style is currently in stock on Ssense.com, where it can be purchased for $167 (26% off).

Bella Hadid out and about in Paris wearing Leo Gaia faux snakeskin pants and Li-Ning sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

