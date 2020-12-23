Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Early Christmas Presents, Including Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro ‘Grinch’ Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It looks like Christmas came early for Gigi Hadid, as she showed off a series of gifts on Instagram today.

The supermodel took to Instagram stories to show off her presents, which included a pair of unreleased Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro ‘Grinch‘ sneakers. Hadid was able to get a pair of the highly-anticipated sneaker a day before its release, which will be tomorrow via SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET.

Gigi Hadid posted a video of the unreleased Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro ‘Grinch’ sneaker on Instagram. CREDIT: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The silhouette is the latest rollout from Nike and comes almost a year after the late NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death.

Hadid, who is a big Bryant and Los Angeles Lakers fan, shared a photo of her new kicks alongside a pair of Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro “5 Rings” sneakers.

Gigi Hadid shows off her Nike Zoom Kobe sneaker collection on Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

But the seasonal gifts did not stop there. The model also flaunted four pairs of sneakers from Cardi B’s Club C collab with Reebok. Hadid’s bounty included a small pair for her new daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed to the public.

Gigi Hadid shows off her new shoes from the Cardi B x New Balance Club C collab. CREDIT: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Although several sizes have run out of Cardi B x New Balance’s collab, there are a few models left of one of the buzziest releases of the season on Reebok.com.

Reebok Cardi B Club C in Instinct Red. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To buy: Cardi B Coated Club C Double Women’s Shoes, $80; Reebok.com.

Among the other gifts she unboxed over IG, Hadid got some ready-to-wear pieces from Burberry and a plethora of colored ceramics from Sean Forest Roberts.

Surely, we expect to see more gifts as the new mom celebrates her baby’s first Christmas. Last week the supermodel was seen taking her daughter to check out the snow in New York City.

