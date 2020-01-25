Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Arrives in NYC Wearing This Celeb-Favorite Dr. Martens Boot

By Elisa Lewittes
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

After many stylish moments at Paris Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid’s first stateside look did not disappoint.

In true New York fashion, Gigi Hadid was spotted at JFK airport yesterday, wearing an all-black ensemble with a piece of coordinating luggage and an oversized tote.

The 24-year-old model wore a pair of black skinny jeans with a Max Mara belted wool coat and a pair of George Keburia small square frame sunglasses.

For footwear, Hadid wore a pair of Dr. Martens Coralia Velcro boots, which continue to be sold out. The shoes have a leather upper and rubber sole. They feature three velcro straps across the front of the boots and the brand’s signature pull back tab.

This look seems to draw inspiration from her younger sister, Bella Hadid’s look for her 23rd birthday, which also featured an all-black ensemble, small-framed black sunglasses, and a pair of Dr. Martens shoes, this time in the brand’s Church platform style.

Gigi Hadid is an avid wearer of the Dr. Martens style, with sightings of her wearing these boots as far back as  April 2017 while in Paris. Many other celebrities seem to be fans of this silhouette, including Hailey Baldwin, who was spotted wearing the white colorway version both at the Levi’s Coachella party in April 2018 and then again in December 2018.

With Dr. Marten’s classic 1460 style winning the 2019 FN Shoe of the Year Award and a widespread celebrity clientele, Dr. Martens continues to be one of the strongest shoe trends in the early days of 2020.

