Gigi Hadid Breaks Out 2020’s Biggest Boot Trend For a Stylish Stroll With Her Daughter

Gigi Hadid went for a surprise stroll in New York today, one of her first major outings since the birthday of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter in September.

The supermodel layered up for the day on the town, wrapping the fuzziest coat over a denim jacket and a black turtleneck top. The ensemble also included classic black leggings and a baker boy hat as the 25-year-old pushed her child in an elegant white stroller.

Gigi Hadid steps out and about with her daughter in New York, Dec. 15. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Gigi Hadid’s combat boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

As for footwear, Hadid tapped one of 2020’s biggest trends to help stay warm in the dropping city temperatures. The sleek leather combat boots featured a rigid outsole and a classic shaft design, all adorned with a unique oversize clothes pin closure.

Combat boots and lace-up styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada along with Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

When it comes to trends, though, Gigi tends to be on the breaking cusp of everything hot and in. Hadid previously starred in campaigns for the biggest names in fashion, from Versace to Tom Ford and Burberry and even Chanel, too. She has walked runways in every season for the past few years in both womenswear and menswear collections, modeling cozy looks for Marni and wild designs for Jeremy Scott.

In 2016, she became an ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger before working on a series of collaborative collections with the designer in 2017 and 2018. The new mom also serves as an ambassador for Reebok, wearing endless sneakers and athleisure styles in the brand’s campaigns, in addition to partnering with jewelry brand Messika.

