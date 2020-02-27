Gigi Hadid’s on Cloud Nine in a Must-See Louis Vuitton Men’s Outfit With Square-Toe Boots

Gigi Hadid’s head was in the clouds during Paris Fashion Week — literally.
The model stepped out in a blue and white cloud-printed coat and pants set from Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton men’s fall ’20 collection. She styled the pieces with a simple white T-shirt and her favorite little white handbag.
Her choice of shoes echoed the hue from her ensemble in a pair of vinyl blue square-toe knee-high boots on a short block heel. On the runways in Paris, the fair-weathered look — pun intended — was styled with a matching printed shirt and tie and a set of shearling-topped blue patent leather oxfords.
Hadid stepped out in another Louis Vuitton ensemble earlier today, pulling off the monochrome all-white trend at the same time. Her $1,060 Swift loafers were notably unique with flower-shaped heels and glazed calf leather uppers.
