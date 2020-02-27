Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid’s on Cloud Nine in a Must-See Louis Vuitton Men’s Outfit With Square-Toe Boots

By Claudia Miller
gigi-hadid-clouds-blue-white
Gigi Hadid’s head was in the clouds during Paris Fashion Week — literally.

The model stepped out in a blue and white cloud-printed coat and pants set from Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton men’s fall ’20 collection. She styled the pieces with a simple white T-shirt and her favorite little white handbag.

gigi hadid, louis vuitton, clouds, white, blue
Gigi Hadid steps out during Paris Fashion Week in a Louis Vuitton look.
CREDIT: Splash News
gigi hadid, louis vuitton, clouds, white, blue
A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s blue boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

Her choice of shoes echoed the hue from her ensemble in a pair of vinyl blue square-toe knee-high boots on a short block heel. On the runways in Paris, the fair-weathered look — pun intended — was styled with a matching printed shirt and tie and a set of shearling-topped blue patent leather oxfords.

gigi hadid, louis vuitton, clouds, white, blue
Gigi Hadid steps out during Paris Fashion Week in a Louis Vuitton look.
CREDIT: Splash News
louis vuitton, clouds, mens, paris, fall
Model on the runway during Louis Vuitton’s men’s fall ’20 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid stepped out in another Louis Vuitton ensemble earlier today, pulling off the monochrome all-white trend at the same time. Her $1,060 Swift loafers were notably unique with flower-shaped heels and glazed calf leather uppers.

gigi hadid, paris fashion week, pfw, white, all white, monochrome, white boots, pants, coat
Gigi Hadid out and about during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
gigi hadid, paris fashion week, pfw, white, all white, monochrome, white shoes, pants, coat
A close-up of Gigi Hadid’s Louis Vuitton white heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

