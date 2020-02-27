Gigi Hadid’s on Cloud Nine in a Must-See Louis Vuitton Men’s Outfit With Square-Toe Boots

Gigi Hadid’s head was in the clouds during Paris Fashion Week — literally.

The model stepped out in a blue and white cloud-printed coat and pants set from Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton men’s fall ’20 collection. She styled the pieces with a simple white T-shirt and her favorite little white handbag.

Gigi Hadid steps out during Paris Fashion Week in a Louis Vuitton look. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s blue boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Her choice of shoes echoed the hue from her ensemble in a pair of vinyl blue square-toe knee-high boots on a short block heel. On the runways in Paris, the fair-weathered look — pun intended — was styled with a matching printed shirt and tie and a set of shearling-topped blue patent leather oxfords.

Gigi Hadid steps out during Paris Fashion Week in a Louis Vuitton look. CREDIT: Splash News

Model on the runway during Louis Vuitton’s men’s fall ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid stepped out in another Louis Vuitton ensemble earlier today, pulling off the monochrome all-white trend at the same time. Her $1,060 Swift loafers were notably unique with flower-shaped heels and glazed calf leather uppers.

Gigi Hadid out and about during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Gigi Hadid’s Louis Vuitton white heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

