Gigi Hadid Upgrades the Gamer Look With $1,250 Chanel Sandals That Look Like Jewelry

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to give the gamer look a huge upgrade.
While playing video games at home on her family’s farm, the 24-year-old model was clad in a head-to-toe Chanel look that Vogue Italia sent her. The outfit included a striped top and jacket with solid red trousers.
View this post on Instagram
Like every industry, Fashion is finding its new normal … so when @vogueitalia sends you a @chanelofficial look, you create a fantasy scene of what we actually do in sweats 😆❤️ still featuring Goldfish tho !! 🎮 shot @ home on the farm by my quarantine sis @leahmccarthy (v proud of your photography career debut…. major 😂😂😭) for Vogue Italia’s April 2020 Issue
For footwear, Hadid was clad in a pair of satin 2.4-inch sandals, also from Chanel. The shoes have a T-strap front covered in crystal accents, including stars and the French label’s signature interlocking “C” logo. They retail for $1,250 and can be purchased from Chanel shops; the brand’s locations can be viewed on its website.
Hadid accessorized her ensemble with a Chanel handbag filled with Goldfish crackers and a pair of bow-shaped, sparkling earrings.
When it comes to footwear, the supermodel can often be found in casualwear, including sneakers from Reebok, the athletic brand for which she serves as ambassador, as well as Dr. Martens boots and Ugg slippers. For red carpets and other formal appearances, she often chooses designer heels from the likes of Louis Vuitton and Christian Louboutin.
Below, we’ve rounded up more sparkling T-strap sandals that offer a jewlerylike look similar to Hadid’s but without the Chanel-size price tag.
To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Raina Sandal, $50 was $99.
To Buy: Betsey Johnson Sb-Ember Sandal, $42 to $117.
To Buy: L.K. Bennett Nevada Sandals, $311 was $415.
Click through the gallery to see more of Gigi Hadid’s street style ensembles.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Want more?
Gigi Hadid’s Chanel Musketeer Boots Are a Must-Have for Fall ’20
Gigi Hadid’s on Cloud Nine in a Must-See Louis Vuitton Men’s Outfit With Square-Toe Boots
Gigi Hadid Does a Skirt-Suit the Supermodel Way in This Trending Color