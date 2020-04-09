Gigi Hadid Upgrades the Gamer Look With $1,250 Chanel Sandals That Look Like Jewelry

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to give the gamer look a huge upgrade.

While playing video games at home on her family’s farm, the 24-year-old model was clad in a head-to-toe Chanel look that Vogue Italia sent her. The outfit included a striped top and jacket with solid red trousers.

For footwear, Hadid was clad in a pair of satin 2.4-inch sandals, also from Chanel. The shoes have a T-strap front covered in crystal accents, including stars and the French label’s signature interlocking “C” logo. They retail for $1,250 and can be purchased from Chanel shops; the brand’s locations can be viewed on its website.

Chanel satin sandals with crystals. CREDIT: Courtesy

Hadid accessorized her ensemble with a Chanel handbag filled with Goldfish crackers and a pair of bow-shaped, sparkling earrings.

When it comes to footwear, the supermodel can often be found in casualwear, including sneakers from Reebok, the athletic brand for which she serves as ambassador, as well as Dr. Martens boots and Ugg slippers. For red carpets and other formal appearances, she often chooses designer heels from the likes of Louis Vuitton and Christian Louboutin.

Gigi Hadid leaving her New York apartment in a Ralph Lauren Polo T-shirt and Reebok sneakers, March 2019. CREDIT: Splash

Gigi Hadid in a jumpsuit with Dr. Martens boots in Paris in June 2019. CREDIT: Splash

Gigi Hadid wearing Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides in New York, 2019. CREDIT: Splash

Below, we’ve rounded up more sparkling T-strap sandals that offer a jewlerylike look similar to Hadid’s but without the Chanel-size price tag.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Raina Sandal, $50 was $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Betsey Johnson Sb-Ember Sandal, $42 to $117.

CREDIT: Courtesy of LK Bennett

To Buy: L.K. Bennett Nevada Sandals, $311 was $415.

