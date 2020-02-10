Gal Gadot Wears $75 Aldo Heels With Her Plunging YSL Gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Gal Gadot took on film’s biggest night in an affordable pair of heels.

The “Wonder Woman” actress arrived on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles wearing head-to-heel black. Gadot sparkled in a Saint Laurent gown, which featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Gal Gadot wears a Saint Laurent gown with Aldo heels at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Gal Gadot’s Aldo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the gown was floor-length, it featured a slit that revealed a glimpse at the star’s footwear as she walked the carpet: a pair of custom-dyed sandals from accessibly priced favorite Aldo. Called the Piliria, the minimalist style has a 3.25-inch stiletto heel, a strap at the ankle and a rounded toe. The Aldo Piliria is available for purchase on the brand’s website for $75.

Before heading to the Vanity Fair party, Gadot attended the Academy Awards itself wearing a very different ensemble. She was clad in a Givenchy spring ’20 haute couture gown. The dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller, featured a high-necked lace top with a flowing ballet pink skirt. Gadot’s shoes were hidden underneath the gown.

Gal Gadot in Givenchy haute couture at the 2020 Oscars CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gadot put together her looks alongside her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, who also counts as clients Rebel Wilson, Zoey Deutch and Cate Blanchett.

